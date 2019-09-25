Canceled HBO Show ‘Vice’ Revived by Showtime

Following its cancellation at HBO, Vice Media’s weekly news magazine will have a second life on Showtime, The Hollywood Reporter first revealed Tuesday. The 13-episode season will debut in spring 2020 and will continue the much-lauded work of Vice, which first debuted on HBO in 2013 and features a group of award-winning journalists reporting from the front lines of everything from global conflicts in Iraq, Syria and Yemen to hot button issues such as climate change, gun control and LGBTQ issues.

Over the last six seasons, Vice has been nominated for 12 Primetime Emmys, winning twice for Outstanding Informational Series or Special.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As so much of television news has moved in a direction of partisan coverage and talking heads, the team behind Vice continues to delve deep into the global issues, conflicts and newsmakers affecting our everyday lives,” Vinnie Malhotra, executive VP of nonfiction programming at Showtime, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Tuesday. “They also do it with an incredibly diverse cadre of journalists — both in front of and behind the camera. Their dogged pursuit of award-winning journalism is matched by stellar filmmaking and craft in this weekly documentary series. We’re honored and excited to partner with them moving forward.”

There’s more coming from the Vice News team as well, which is currently working on a new iteration of Vice News Tonight for Viceland and a news-y show for Hulu that has yet to have details announced.

“Our team of award-winning reporters, producers and editors have set the tone for gold-standard longform international reporting and we can’t wait to bring those stories to Showtime, who share our passion for quality storytelling, differentiated and important journalism, and distinctive voices that capture the critical issues facing our world today,” Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubuc told The Hollywood Reporter.

Photo credit: Showtime