Cameron Monaghan Returning for ‘Shameless’ Season 10

Ian Gallagher will return with the rest of his family (minus sister Fiona) in season 10 of Shameless, which was just announced by Showtime. Cameron Monaghan, who left the series halfway through the currently-airing ninth season, will reprise his role of Ian Gallagher for season 10.

Spoilers ahead for season 9 of Shameless.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans last saw Ian starting his prison sentence for his stint as Gay Jesus, earning himself a happy ever after with locked-up ex Mickey (Noel Fisher).

“All of us on Shameless are delighted that we get to tell more wonderful Gallagher stories – and thankful to Showtime for their continued support. We can’t wait to get back to work with this extraordinary cast,” showrunner John Wells said in a statement, TVGuide reports.

While a premiere date has yet to be set, production on season 10 will begin in 2019. Although season 9 is not yet finished, it’s likely that the Showtime dramedy will focus on the Gallaghers as they attempt to keep their heads above water without matriarch Fiona. Emmy Rossum announced last year that season 9 would be her last.

Monaghan revealed in October that he was leaving the cast of Shameless, explaining that he’d known he was going to leave since 2017, but that he wanted to keep his exit a surprise from fans, as Ian’s journey had been an unsure one.

“The next episode will be my last. I have known since last year, but I didn’t want to give it away too early as I wanted this season to be a surprise for the audience, allowing them to experience Ian’s unsure journey with his character,” he wrote at the time.

Having slowly gained fame as “Gay Jesus,” Ian, who struggled with his bipolar diagnosis throughout the series, launched a sometimes-violence campaign protecting at-risk youth from religious bigots.

After 10 years on the show, Monaghan wrote that he “came of age in so many ways, both legally and personally” while working on Shameless. “I was very lucky to mature and grow with this show. Experiencing so many firsts, maturing as an actor, a professional, and a human. In the process gaining friends, family, and the best coworkers a very lucky actor could ask for, and for this I can be nothing but gracious.”

As part of her farewell to fans, Rossum hinted that she may be back some day. “I know you will continue on without me, for now. There is much more Gallagher story to be told,” she wrote on Facebook at the time. “I will always be rooting for my family. Try not to think of me as gone, just think of me as moving down the block.”