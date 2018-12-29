‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Parodies ‘Law & Order: SVU’ in New Season 6 Promo

A new Brooklyn Nine-Nine promo parodies Law and Order: SVU, leaving many fans dying for a cross-over.

The latest commercial for Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 6 came out on Thursday, Dec. 27 and in celebration of the series’ move to NBC, the ad is stylized in a Law and Order format, with the same graphics, music and style of voice-over. The concept worked so well that many fans are now clamoring to see the detectives of the 99th precinct in action with the Special Victims’ Unit.

“Doesn’t even have to be a full crossover episode,” suggested one fan. “Amy and Rosa go to a Benson seminar for empowering Policewomen.”

I didn’t know I wanted a Brooklyn nine-nine and a Law and Order: SVU crossover until now. I can only imagine the fun that Jake would have with Carisi //t.co/nK0AnEGKtV — Laura Garman ➰ #SAVESHADOWHUNTERS (@lcg690) December 27, 2018



“I didn’t know I wanted a Brooklyn Nine-Nine and a Law and Order: SVU crossover until now,” added another. “I can only imagine the fun that Jake would have with Carisi.”

Unfortunately for fans of the show, the promo does not include any new clips from Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Like a few other past videos, it is made up of clips from throughout the series‘ first five seasons, reminding fans of why they love the show and hopefully drawing new ones in.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine narrowly survived cancellation this season when Fox dropped the show. However, it was already produced in part by NBC Universal. On top of that, it was co-created by Michael Schur, who now has an overall deal with NBC. In the end, NBC decided to rescue the show for a shortened sixth season.

This is good news for returning fans, who left Season 5 on a brutal cliffhanger. The last episode cut to black just as Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) was about to reveal whether or not he had gotten his promotion as police commissioner.

NBC has released little new footage from the show, and just a few still images. Still, there is enough there to make some educated guesses about the upcoming season. One clip finds Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) dancing beside the captain, who wears an inscrutable expression on his face. The rest of the cast looks on with equally hard-to-read faces.

Other than that, the rest of the pictures and clips do not show even a glimpse of Captain Holt in the 99th Precinct. This may suggest that he got the job to some, but eagle-eyed fans know better. In a picture released by NBC, Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) sits on the outside of Holt’s desk. Sitting in the pencil holder is the captain’s signature LGBTQ pride flag, likely hinting that he has not moved out his stuff quite yet.

Either way, fans will not have to wait much longer to find out. Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns with new episodes on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.