‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: Did Captain Holt Make Police Commissioner?

Season 6 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is almost here, and NBC has provided a few small clues to tell us whether Captain Holt was made the Police Commissioner.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine ended on an unforgiving cliffhanger last year, as Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher) was just about to tell his colleagues whether he had gotten the job as New York City Police Commissioner. Now, a few still photos from the upcoming season premiere offer a hint.

NBC released pictures from the upcoming episode just this week, shortly before the trailer dropped. They show much of what fans would expect — hijinks in the precinct, Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) dressed absurdly and of course, the whole cast in the bar, right where we left them last year.

Season 5 ended just after Peralta and Santiago’s wedding. The detectives were gathered in a bar, and the scene cut just as Holt was about to read his e-mail aloud to them. It will apparently pick back up there, but the results are impossible to determine. In one shot shows Holt with a characteristically stony face, while Peralta (Andy Samberg) stands beside him with a mischievous grin.

Another photo shows the whole team facing Holt, all wearing faint, inscrutable smiles. They could just as easily be expressions of bittersweet congratulations to a boss who is leaving, or smiles of condolence for a job he just missed out on.

Those are not the only clues, however. Several other photos show the cast back in the 99th precinct, but not a single one shows Holt there. One even shows Detective Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) sitting in front of Holt’s desk, but does not show who is on the other side. Diaz wears a scowl in the shot, though to be fair that does not tell us much.

The desk does still seem to be Holt’s, with the only decoration being the gay pride flag in his pencil holder. Still, the show has not shied away from representation, as both Holt and Diaz are now openly LGBTQ, so the flag could belong to anyone.

A short teaser released back in October showed the scene in the bar as well, where Peralta danced relentlessly around a stationary Holt.

“Why is no one else dancing?” Peralta asks in the clip. “Did I miss something? I’m just going to keep going until someone tells me to stop.”

“Stop Jake,” the whole department says in unison.

This clip had many feeling that Holt probably did not get the job, though it could also be intentionally misleading.

One way or another, NBC is probably not going to give us any concrete hints about Holt’s position until the season premiere. Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns to the air on Thursday, Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.