‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’: Chelsea Peretti’s Gina Says Goodbye in Final Episode

Gina Linetti said goodbye on this week’s episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the only way she knows how: as outrageously and as unforgettable as possible.

Last week’s episode, “The Taddler,” ended with Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) helping Gina (Chelsea Peretti) realize that being Capt. Raymond Holt’s (Andre Braugher) assistant at the Nine-Nine was a waste of her time. Someone as endlessly creative (and self-centered) as Gina should be starting her own business based on her ideas.

I’m pretty sure Gina’s spirit will never leave the Nine-Nine. She is a state of mind. #B99 #Brooklyn99 #NineNine #ThankYouChelsea — The MJ Jucutan (@mj_jucutan) February 1, 2019

In “Four Movements,” Gina told the squad of her plans and said goodbye to everyone in epic fashion. She had a gift for everyone — “Time for Gina’s Opinion” hoodies with everyone’s names stitched in a really tiny font on the front. (Poor Amy’s hoodie had “Arnie” stitched on the front.) But that was not all! She left each of them with a “signature Gina moment — something so shocking that it will stay with you for the rest of your lives.”

Gina’s “signature” moment for Holt was teaching him that even the best-laid plans do not always pan out.

Next, she was desperate to show Amy (Melissa Fumero) how to be “cool and detached like me and Rosa.”

This involved Gina forcing Amy to dump a folder of every tweet Gina ever sent printed out into a burn barrel. Amy refused to do that, because that’s not who she is. And — boom, another Gina moment. Gina’s real message of wisdom to Amy was to just be yourself, no matter what anyone else thinks. The sweet moment even made Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) cry, so it was a “double Gina moment.”

This was a GREAT episode 😭 #Brooklyn99 — ruby (@sarcasticruebs) February 1, 2019

Later, Gina and Jake pretended to be super rich people to get Mario Lopez to attend Gina’s going-away party at the bar. Once Mario showed up, Gina refused to let him join the party! This was his “Gina moment”! She wanted him to know she did not need a celebrity at her party, just the people she loves… and another chance to laugh at Charles (Joe Lo Truglio).

The next day, Gina was still at the precinct to “tie up some loose ends.” However, later in the week, Terry (Terry Crews) was still disappointed he didn’t get a “Gina moment,” and was sure she got cold feet.

On Friday, Gina finally was not at the office. Instead, she had a video for everyone to watch. In it, she announced that she signed Terry up for a yogurt of the month club, starting with an Austrian yogurt. Also, it turns out the only reason she stayed around was because she was waiting for the gold statue of herself she sent to the precinct.

“Even though she looks like she has wet hair and combed through a conditioning treatment and even though her jeans look cheap and even though she has sausage fingers, I hope it reminds you of me,” Gina said, “And I’m going to miss you. I’ll hold now for a five-minute applause break.”

Peretti announced plans to leave Brooklyn Nine-Nine in October.

“I won’t be doing a full season of Brooklyn Nine Nine in Season 6. But that doesn’t mean I won’t ever be back, winky face emoji, heart emoji,” Peretti wrote at the time. “I want to thank you for the hours you spent watching Gina be Gina: confident, idiotic-but-smart, pithy, and infused with rhythm and cell-phone radiation.”

The next new episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode airs on Thursday, Feb. 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

