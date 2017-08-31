The New Image Of Brody Jenner In Irv Gotti’s Video Is Causing A Stir Online

Brody Jenner, the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson, was featured in a brutal lynching scene to conclude the Tuesday night series premiere of Tales. The shocking imagery was brought to TV by Murder Inc. head honcho Irv Gotti, who based the BET show on N.W.A.'s hit song "F**k tha Police."

The producers on the series flipped the races for the show. The brutal cops and rich people on Tales were black characters while the minorities living in the projects were white people.

According to an Instagram post by Irv Gotti, he was trying to portray a particular message that "what's wrong is wrong." Irv Gotti took to Instagram to offer an in-depth explanation for the scene.

"I wanted to explain this scene. i put it in the ending Riot scene at the end with D'Angelo 'How Does It Feel' playing. Because I wanted to show in reverse. What Hollywood always shows Black People," Gotti wrote. "Reminds us of the fact that our ancestors Hung from a Tree. So it goes with the whole Race Reversal Vibe of the episode. And who did I call to get hung. MY F***ING BROTHER. @brodyjenner who was totally down for what I was trying to do."

Gotti continued by saying: "And the message I was trying to get across. Which by the way. Is a message that what's wrong is wrong. Doesn't matter if someone is Black. White. Spanish. Indian. Asian. What's wrong is wrong. And these cops need to get PUNISHED. For killing innocent people. So maybe seeing it done to White People. In this FICTIONALIZE(d) piece. And seeing these things done to them."

Gotti continued by writing: "Maybe people will have a lil more compassion when 12 year old Tamir Rice gets gunned down. Or Philando Castillo gets killed for nothing. Or Alton Sterling and Eric Gardner. Trayvon Martin. The list is too long and needs to stop. So I thank Brody Jenner. And my brother @paul_smenus NICK CASSAVeTE. Who portrayed Rodney King."

"I hope everyone got the message. I really want everyone to get emotional about what they seen. And remember. None of the actors got killed in this fictionalized piece. But I can continue to name the black people that are really dead. I believe in this world we in. I believe the cool people outweighs the racist motherf***ers. So that is what I tried to do. Hope you guys get it. #talesonbet #tidal #visionaryideas #hiphopculturedtv."

After the scene from Tales aired on TV, the Brody Jenner hanging from a tree imagery began circulating on social media.

Brody Jenner if this was fake please say something on twitter this looks so real to me got me panicking and stuff .. Hope ur ok .. OMFG!!😭😭😭 — Romy Marylou Amber (@BlueEyesSavary) June 28, 2017

Some were convinced that the image might have been real. Others weren't able to grasp the concept of the reversal of races that Irv Gotti was trying to convey.

#TalesOnBET Bruh they got @BrodyJenner Hanging from a tree. We know this ain't real life 😂 — emquegee (@emquegee1) June 28, 2017

The fans that were aware of the role reversal said they were "stressed" out by the different take.