‘Brilliant Minds’: Wolf Gets an Unexpected Visitor in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Brilliant Minds is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “The One That Got Away,” airing on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, “A blast from the past shakes up Dr. Wolf’s world when he becomes his next patient.”

In the exclusive clip, Wolf meets with his next patient, and even though it doesn’t initially hit him, he later recognizes him as Tom, an old friend. Tom says that he was in the area and in need of a neurologist, and his name came up. Whether Wolf is relieved or terrified about seeing him is still hard to tell, but it sounds like things may get complicated.

What Tom coming back into Wolf’s life means is unknown, but fans will likely be getting more of a backstory on the doctor in the new episode. Additionally, we are getting closer to finding out what breaks Wolf and sends him to Hudson Oaks, so perhaps Tom could be the beginning of this whole situation. There’s no telling what will happen, but it seems like it might be as entertaining as ever.

Starring Zachary Quinto, Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alex MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, Teddy Sears, Donna Murphy, John Clarence Stewart, Brian Altemus and Al Calderon, Brilliant Minds is inspired by world-famous author and neurologist Oliver Sacks. Season 2 “continues to follow Dr. Wolf and his team at Bronx General as they delve into medical mysteries of the mind. Ultimately, they come face-to-face with the question: Who deserves care?”

Pictured: (l-r) Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, Jamie Thomas King as Tom Price — (Photo by: Pief Weyman/NBC)

Brilliant Minds premiered in September 2024 and became an instant hit. The first season has an 88% approval rating with an 82% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and was renewed for Season 2 in May. It was one of the final shows on NBC to score a spot on the 2025-26 schedule, alongside fellow newbie drama The Hunting Party. News of the renewal came about five months after the Season 1 finale, which aired in January.

Make sure to take a look at the exclusive sneak peek above and watch a brand-new episode of Brilliant Minds on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock. All episodes of the series are available now on the NBCUniversal streamer.