‘Brilliant Minds’: Wolf Shows Muriel the Letter From His Dad in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Brilliant Minds is all new this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “The Contestant,” airing on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, “A reality show contestant lands at the hospital with an unusual delusion. Dr. Pierce fights for her future at Bronx General.”

The exclusive clip sees the aftermath of Wolf getting the letter from his dad, presumably telling him that he’s leaving even after just coming back from “the dead.” Wolf shows his mom the letter, and she apologizes, admitting she didn’t know this would happen. Wolf says he should have expected it, noting, “Leaving is what he does best.” However, Muriel says she’s somewhat relieved, since Wolf was giving up so much for him, and he doesn’t want him to blame himself. While Wolf says he’s good, it’s clear that there is a part of him that’s disappointed.

It was revealed toward the end of Season 1 that Wolf’s father was still alive after he believed him to be dead for years. The Season 2 premiere saw him still trying to grapple with the fact that his dad’s back, while also working his case and trying to figure out what’s wrong with him. So when the episode ended with Wolf coming home to the letter after finally giving in and wanting to talk, it was like he was betrayed all over again.

“We see that it’s sort of taken a toll on his sort of life, where he’s been avoiding sleeping at home because his dad is there,” creator Michael Grassi told PopCulture.com in regards to Wolf’s dad being back in the picture. “He’s been avoiding his relationship with Josh, and I think that having avoided going home to his dad may or may not be one of the reasons why his dad left again, because he didn’t get what he wanted.”

Pictured: (l-r) Donna Murphy as Dr. Muriel Landon, Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf

“So I think that’s part of the story that we’re gonna be exploring this season is what his dad again means to him, and would it have been better for him to never have come back? And all of these things that are circling his mind,” he continued. “So, we’re gonna see him navigate it in a really interesting way, and that’s picked up right in 202. We see how Wolf is gonna be approaching this double loss in a weird way.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Younger star Molly Bernard will be guest starring, and she teased some “fun twists and turns” while speaking with PopCulture.com. Tune in to a new episode of Brilliant Minds on Monday at 10 p.m. ET on NBC to see what happens.