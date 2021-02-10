Bobby Bones' upcoming National Geographic show Breaking Bobby Bones officially has a premiere date, arriving on the channel on May 31. Along with the date, the show also released its debut trailer this week, giving fans a look at some of the experiences the host took on during filming.

Breaking Bobby Bones follows Bones as he travels the country to meet hometown heroes who challenge him to take on their trades, putting the host's personal mantra of "Fight, Grind, Repeat" to the test. The trailer begins with a voiceover declaring, "Somewhere out in the country, there's a man doing good things for good people, and getting his a— handed to him in the process." After Bones shares that "any dream is possible," the trailer continues with clips of the 40-year-old learning to kayak, playing para sled hockey and dangling over the Grand Canyon 4,000 feet above the Colorado River.

"I love connecting with real, hard-working Americans to hear their stories of dedication, survival and how they turn their challenges into extraordinary opportunities," Bones said in a statement. "As someone from a small town who grew up in a trailer park, I’m always striving to do whatever it takes to never lose touch and meeting with each person has been nothing short of inspiring."

"I am a longtime listener and huge personal fan of Bobby’s, so I couldn’t be happier that Nat Geo is the home for this fun, adventure-filled, inspiring series that celebrates Americans who work hard and take pride in everything they do," shared Courteney Monroe, president, Content, National Geographic. "Bobby’s enthusiasm is infectious and the authentic connections he builds with the people he meets touches the hearts of every one of them and will do the same for our viewers."

"Bobby Bones personifies the resilience of the American spirit," said Valerie Bruce, general manager of BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions. "He has a proven ability to connect with audiences in a truly genuine way. We are passionate about producing a series with heart that celebrates unsung heroes and committed to our long-standing partnership with National Geographic based on the Emmy-winning ‘Life Below Zero’ franchise, which has been going strong for nearly a decade on the network."

Breaking Bobby Bones premieres Monday, May 31 at 10 p.m. ET on National Geographic. The 16-part series will premiere with two back-to-back episodes before moving to Sundays at 10 p.m. ET with two new episodes premiering each week.