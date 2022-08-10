'Breaking Bad' Creator Vince Gilligan Has Bad News for Fans Who Want More Spinoffs

Breaking Bad fans have loved Better Call Saul, and many have long advocated for other spinoffs from the iconic show. Series creator Vince Gilligan has some bad news for those fans, however, as he's confirmed there are currently no plans to continue the franchise beyond the upcoming Better Call Saul finale. On Wednesday, Gilligan attended an AMC panel at a TCA event and shared the unfortunate news.

"You gotta know when to leave the party," Gilligan told the crowd. "I don't have any more plans right now to do anything more in this universe." He also added that he wants to do something else to prove he's not a "one trick pony." While the show simply won't go on, in this situation, Gilligan still says he "can't wait" for fans to watch the Better Call Saul finale. "It is awesome, I cant wait for people to see it. It is such a delight."

As for series star Bob Odenkirk, he also has some other things in the works, and plans to mix it up a little. "I'm looking to do something different," the actor said during the TCA panel. He explained that he had so much fun in Better Call Saul because he got to do "pure comedy" and "pure drama" in the same show. On the other hand, Odenkirk adds, he went into showbiz to do different things. "I'm excited to do something tonally different and then something totally tonally different than that," he said.

Better Call Saul Season 6 is the show's final outing and consists 13 episodes, up from the usual 10 episodes. "I think the fans of Better Call Saul are going to be very happy with how we wrap up this series. I was really pleased with it. It's got character growth, and change, and consequences, and pain and I can't say anymore," Odenkirk previously told PopCulture of the prequel series, which follows his character Jimmy McGill, a con artist attempting to start a new life as a respectable lawyer.

Over the course of the show's six seasons, however, McGill has found himself spiraling into Saul Goodman, the outgoing and outrageous attorney he first made famous in Breaking Bad. The sixth season of Better Call Saul premiered on April 18 and then returned for its final six episodes on Monday, July 11. The series finale is set to air Monday, Aug. 15 on AMC.