'Better Call Saul': Vince Gilligan 'Can't Wait' for Fans to Watch the Finale

The Better Call Saul finale is coming soon, and series creator Vince Gilligan "can't wait" for fans to watch it. Speaking during the AMC TCA panel —which PopCulture.com was in attendance for — Gilligan opened up about the show's impending conclusion, saying, "It is awesome, I cant wait for people to see it. It is such a delight." Sadly, Gilligan also revealed that he currently does not have plans to continue the stories from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, contrary to what some rumors might have implied.

"You gotta know when to leave the party," he said, adding, "I don't have any more plans right now to do anything more in this universe." Finally, Gilligan added that he wants to do something else to prove he's not a "one trick pony." As for series star Bob Odenkirk, he also has some other things in the works, and plans to mix it up a little. "I'm looking to do something different," the actor said during the TCA panel. He explained that he had so much fun in Better Call Saul because he got to do "pure comedy" and "pure drama" in the same show. On the other hand, Odenkirk adds, he went into showbiz to do different things. "I'm excited to do something tonally different and then something totally tonally different than that," he said.

Better Call Saul Season 6 is the show's final outing and consists of 13 episodes, up from the usual 10 episodes. "I think the fans of Better Call Saul are going to be very happy with how we wrap up this series. I was really pleased with it. It's got character growth, and change, and consequences, and pain and I can't say anymore," Odenkirk previously told PopCulture of the prequel series, which follows his character Jimmy McGill, a con artist attempting to start a new life as a respectable lawyer. Over the course of the show's six seasons, however, McGill has found himself spiraling into Saul Goodman, the outgoing and outrageous attorney he first made famous in Breaking Bad.

Speaking about the coming end of Better Call Saul, the show's co-creator Peter Gould previously stated, "From the beginning when we started this, I think all our hopes and dreams were to be able to tell the whole story ... and make it to be a complete story from beginning to end." He added, "We're going to try like hell to stick the landing of these 63 episodes." The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul premiered on April 18 and then returned for its final six episodes on Monday, July 11. The series finale is set to air Monday, Aug. 15 on AMC.