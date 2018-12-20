Bravo Rebooting Charlie Hunnam-Led TV Show ‘Queer as Folk’

After what reportedly became an intense bidding war, Bravo will be developing a new version of acclaimed series, Queer as Folk.

The rebooted series, which first premiered in the U.K. starring Charlie Hunnam, later leading to a beloved U.S. version airing on Showtime, will be executive produced by the U.K. series’ creator, Russell T. Davies.

Stephen Dunn is attached to write, direct and executive produce. Nicole Shindler of Red Productions, who executive produced the original series, will also executive produce along with Lee Eisenberg of Quantity Entertainment. According to Variety, Digital Rights Group, an NENT Studios company, will also produce.

DRG also distributes the format. Emily Brecht is co-executive producing. Universal Cable Productions will serve as the studio for the new show.

The original Queer as Folk ran for 10 episodes between 1999 and 2000 in the U.K. It starred Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones), Hunnam and Craig Kelly as three gay men living in Manchester.

The show was then remade for American audiences in 2000 on the Canadian cable channel Showcase and American cable network, Showtime. The show starred Gale Harold, Randy Harrison, Hal Sparks, Peter Paige and Scott Lowell and ran for five seasons.

The new Queer as Folk series will feature a new cast of characters in a new setting. According to the outlet, the show will be a modern take on the original British series centered on a group of club-going friends who find support in the gay community following a tragedy.

There is no word if Hunnam or any of the original characters could show up in the series, though the Sons of Anarchy star did say as recently as 2017 that he would be interested in revisiting his role of Nathan Maloney in a possible revival series.

Along with creating the original series, Davies recently worked as writer and executive producer for the BBC-Amazon miniseries A Very English Scandal, starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw. The miniseries received three Golden Globe nominations, including best limited series.

Bravo most recently premiered its much-talked about series Dirty John, starring Connie Britton and Eric Bana, based on the articles and true crime podcast of the same name. The third episode of the series became the highest-rated scripted episode for the network after adding delayed viewing numbers.

The cable network is most popularly known for housing many popular reality series, including Vanderpump Rules, Top Chef, Below Deck, Southern Charm and the Million Dollar Listing and Real Housewives franchises.