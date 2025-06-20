‘Bob’s Burgers’ Star Now Speaks Like His Character: ‘I’ve Become Him’

With Bob’s Burgers in its 15th season, one star is admitting he now speaks like his character.

H. Jon Benjamin, who voices the titular Bob Belcher, told Variety that his voice has now adapted to Bob’s vocal range.

“I didn’t sound like this at all 15 years ago,” Benjamin said. “Now I talk like Bob. I’ve become him.” Of course, Bob is not the only character that Benjamin has voiced over the years, and even wrapped voicing the titular character on FX and FXX’s Archer in 2023 after 14 seasons. But since Bob’s Burgers has a lot more episodes, it makes sense that after voicing him for so long, Benjamin would start sounding like him in his daily life.

Bob’s Burgers premiered on Fox in 2011, and despite Benjamin thinking the show would be canceled after one season, the series has since turned into a big hit and is now a staple on the network’s Animation Domination lineup. On top of a feature film in 2022, Bob’s Burgers also has a comic book series that is published by Dynamite Entertainment and first released in 2014. In April, the series was one of three current animated shows to get a four-season renewal on Fox, along with The Simpsons and Family Guy, which means that Benjamin will continue to voice Bob for at least another four years.

Benjamin has done a lot of voice roles over the course of his career, with credits including Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, Science Court, Home Movies, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, O’Grady, Lucy, the Daughter of Evil, Family Guy, WordGirl, and many more. He also voiced Bob on Family Guy and, most recently, for Fortnite Battle Royale. He is not the first actor to start copying his own character’s mannerisms or dialect, and he probably won’t be the last.

As of now, there doesn’t seem to be any end in sight for Bob’s Burgers, and it could be either a good thing or a bad thing for Benjamin, depending on how he looks at it. He doesn’t seem to mind sounding like Bob, and if it means a steady job, then so be it. New episodes of Bob’s Burgers air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu, where all 15 seasons are currently available.