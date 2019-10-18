‘Bluff City Law’ Likely Canceled After NBC Doesn’t Order More Episodes

Bluff City Law, starring former Sons of Anarchy actor Jimmy Smits, is likely canceled. NBC is officially not ordering more episodes beyond its first 10, following several poorly-rated airings after The Voice. The peacock network plans to air the rest of the series in the 10 p.m. Monday slot.

The series is only four episodes into its first season, but it dropped to a series low already on Monday, reports Deadline. This week’s episode earned just 3.4 million viewers and a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show simply failed to hold on to The Voice‘s viewership.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Deadline notes the show is not officially cancelled, but NBC’s decision to not order more episodes likely means it will be canned soon. Unless there is a sudden fanbase outcry that leads to increased viewings on other platforms, a Season 2 seems unlikely.

News that the show would not go beyond 10 episodes came after producers said filming in Memphis will be finished after they wrap the 10th episode.

Bluff City Law was created by Dean Georgaris and Michael Aguilar, and starred Smits as Memphis lawyer Elijah Strait. At the beginning of the series, Sydney (Caitlin McGee) joined her father’s firm, despite the simmering tension between the two. Elijah’s firm specializes in controversial civil rights cases.

The series was filmed on location in Memphis. The cast also included Barry Sloane as Jake Reilly, Michael Luwoye as Anthony Little, Stony Blyden as Emerson, Jayne Atkinson as Della Bedford, MaameYaa Boafo as Briana Logan, and Mo Gallini as Edgar Soriano.

Smits previously starred on NBC in The West Wing and L.A. Law. Before Bluff City Law, the last time he led a series for the network was in Outlaw, a short-lived 2010 show in which he also played a lawyer.

This is the second flop of the young 2019-2020 season for NBC so far. The network pulled the sitcom Sunnyside from its schedule and will release the last seven episodes online. It will be replaced by Will and Grace, which was originally not supposed to return until later in the season.

Bluff City Law was a rare Monday night misfire for NBC. Since The Voice became a ratings juggernaut for the network, they used the Monday 10 p.m. ET slot for serious dramas executives had high hopes for. NBC only ordered 10 episodes of the show in the first place, instead of the traditional 13.

The remaining episodes of Bluff City Law will still air at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, right after The Voice.

Photo credit: NBC