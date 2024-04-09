Major 'Bluey' Change Is Coming

Bluey's newest episode previewed a major change for the Australian family, one that will teach kids a lesson about new beginningsz the latest episode, "Ghostbasket," showed Bluey and Bingo's elderly alter egos, Janet and Rita. The Grannies also returned. As for what's new, Bluey's family will be leaving the home they've lived in since the series began.

In "Ghostbasket," the entire family play a game where Bandit plans to sell the house to Chili, but the home's "owners," Janet and Rita, don't want him to sell it. Instead, they create a scary story about the house being haunted in hopes of scaring off the buyer.

In the final minute of the episode, virwers learn that this whole game has been a way for Bandit and Chili to prepare Bluey and Bingo for the move. Bandit makes a comment to the girls about not being able to play that game "every time" someone comes to see the house. In the final scene, there's a for sale sign outside of the house.

Bluey was the No. 1 series for preschoolers and kids in 2023, as well as the No. 2 most-streamed series across all audiences, according to Nielsen, per a press release.

As for the show's success, it wasn't something expected, but hoped for. In an interview with NPR, the creators, Juana Summers talks with Joe Brumm, spoke about the inspiration behind the popular children's program. "There's not a great deal to the idea of "Bluey." It's talking dogs. I'm not the first to do talking dogs, and I'm sure I won't be the last," Brumm said. "But I guess it's more in the execution and what the stories ended up being about and how it really focused on play. I think that was fairly unique. Beyond dogs and stuff like that, I really just wanted to show that parents would enjoy watching with their kids rather than you just sort of tolerate it. Because I thought that that must be a really great experience for a young kid, you know, a 4-year-old, a 5-year-old, to be sitting on a couch laughing together with their parents at their favorite show."