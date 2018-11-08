‘Blue Bloods’: Unexpected Character Returns on Friday Night’s Episode

Blue Bloods fans are about to receive the shock of a lifetime when a character who was previously believed to be dead returns in Friday’s episode.

Spoilers ahead for “By Hook or by Crook,” Friday, Nov. 9’s episode of Blue Bloods.

While many fans may be hoping for Linda Reagan’s return, they will be shocked to learn that drug cartel hitman Luis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips) makes a slimy re-entry into the Blue Bloods world during “By Hook or by Crook,” much to the anger of Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg).

After it was revealed that Luis and his gang were responsible for setting fire to Danny’s house, it’s safe to say that there’s been some bad blood between the characters. Delgado enraged viewers with his quip to Danny in the season 9 premiere: “Your house went up like a stack of kindling. My only regret? Your family wasn’t in it at the time.”

Delgado also hinted that Danny’s wife’s accidental death might not have been so accidental after all. “First your house burns up and then a chopper goes down. That’s some pretty bad mojo you carry around,” he said to Danny.

At the end of the “Playing With Fire” premiere episode, Danny and his partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), find a beheaded body, believed to be that of Delgado. Just when fans thought they were safe from ever seeing the criminal again, he makes his re-entry.

Careful observers of the show may have seen the return coming when Danny foreshadowed Delgado’s return. “Nothing is ever over,” Danny told Maria as they stared at the disfigured corpse.

In photos released by CBS for Friday’s episode, Delgado can be seen resurfacing with some of his old cohorts. Danny had the chance to put him behind bars, but he botched an opportunity to get him to confess on tape.

However, he did get enough evidence to help Erin (Bridget Moynahan) get a warrant for Delgado’s phone, which they used to track down and bust a drug sale. The clever cop that he is, Danny made it looks like Delgado was the snitch, and the next morning is when what he thought was Delgado’s headless body washed ashore.

According to Friday’s episode description, Danny discovers that Delgado is not dead, much to his surprise. Elsewhere in the episode, a police officer is attacked, which personally affects a member of Frank’s (Tom Selleck) team. Meanwhile, Eddie (Vanessa Ray) finally introduces Jamie (Will Estes) to her mother, Lena (guest star Christine Ebersole). Erin also clashes with her new boss.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.