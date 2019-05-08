TV Shows

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Tom Selleck Penning Memoir About His Extremely Private Life

Blue Bloods and Magnum P.I. star Tom Selleck is penning a memoir about his extremely private life.

According to Country Living, the actor — who plays Reagan family patriarch Frank on Blue Bloods — is working on the autobiography of his life and aiming to have it published this fall.

Selleck has been careful to balance his stardom with a devotion to family life and privacy. His memoir offers a rare and rewarding look inside that career and that life,” ia press release from book publisher Harper Collins reads. “Rich with charm, insight, and a surprising dose of self-deprecating humor, this memoir illuminates five decades of Hollywood — and of America.”

The outlet notes that, while Selleck has been notoriously private about his personal life throughout the years, it was actually his fanbase asking him to share more that convinced him to get serious about writing a memoir.

While fans will have to wait until November for Selleck’s memoir, they can currently catch him on Blue Bloods, which is currently in its ninth season.

Ahead of the Season 9 premiere, Selleck spoke with Parade about all things Blue Bloods, and revealed how real police officers have responded to the show.

“When I walk down the street, I might get a salute from a real cop. Sometimes I’ll get a ‘Hey, Commissioner.’ That’s validation I really welcome and I’m proud to get,” he shared.

He also opened up about real-world police issues that the show has explored with and some that they planned to explore, saying, “We deal with issues in the sense that they’re real issues.”

“Often we deal with such real police issues that, by coincidence, by the time that show comes together — is planned, written, acted and then put together — it’s in the headlines,” he added. “But, if you realize that it took about four months to get there, you realize that isn’t our goal.

“What we try very hard not to do is simply rip them from the headlines. There will always be timely issues,” Selleck continued. “We did a show that you could say dealt with the issue of #MeToo. I don’t call it our #MeToo show. That’s not the way we identify stuff. All those things come into play all the time if we’re treating these worlds correctly. But it is a fictional world.”

“We’re not dealing with [NYC mayor Bill] de Blasio’s New York or [Andrew] Cuomo’s New York. We’re dealing with the NYPD and trying to be accurate about that, but it’s also fiction,” the iconic actor went on to say. “So we walk a line, and one of the lines we don’t like to cross is blatantly ripping a headline and doing a show about that exact headline.”

Blue Bloods airs on CBS, Fridays at 10 p.m. ET, with the season finale scheduled for May 10.

