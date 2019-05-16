‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Addresses Short Wedding Scene in Season Finale

Will Estes is opening up about the controversial short wedding scene from the Blue Bloods season finale.

The actor spoke out after fans expressed their disapproval after the latest season finale aired, featuring only a short scene of Jamie Reagan and Eddie Janko’s wedding after months of anticipation for the big event.

The series had heavily promoted the big wedding ahead of the season finale only for the show to fade to black as Eddie walked down the aisle to marry her NYPD partner.

“I mean, I was there all day [filming], so.. I count it as a wedding!” Estes joked to TVLine after they teased the actor for the short wedding scene.

When pressed further about why the ceremony wasn’t shown, Estes said fans got to see the vows at another point during the episode.

“We already did the vows at the dinner table… But I’m grasping at straws. I got nothing.” he said. “You know how Hitchcock taught us that the monster you don’t see is the scariest? Maybe the wedding you don’t see is the most beautiful?”

The outlet wondered if lost footage or deleted scenes from the wedding day could come out later, but Estes shut down that theory.

“We filmed her walking a little bit more, but there was no other dialogue,” The shoot ended as seen on the show, with a close-up of Jamie looking at his bride.

When asked if the show could return for Season 10 with some more moments from the wedding, Estes said anything is possible.

“I haven’t foreseen or heard that, but if you write the right letter to the right CBS executive… it could probably move mountains!” he joked.

Fans of the long-running family drama series were angry by the short wedding scene during the season finale, after the ceremony was teased throughout Season 9.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a wedding episode end before the bride even makes it all the way down the aisle,” one Twitter user previously complained at the end of the episode.

Series star Tom Selleck previously told Deadline that the reason why the show didn’t show the wedding was because they didn’t want to resort to a dramatic twist in order to make the ceremony worth showing, given they wouldn’t be able to mimic the “splendor” of big televised ceremonies, like Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding.

“That’s why in this season’s finale, we don’t show the whole wedding ceremony,” Selleck said at the time. “How are we going to beat Charles and Di splendor or pomp? So you need some sort of conflict or concern or something to make that kind of scene work like with Eddie and Frank or something else.”

Blue Bloods will return for Season 10 in fall 2019.