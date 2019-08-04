‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Shows off Target Practice Photos, and Fans Are Not Happy

Blue Bloods star Vanessa Ray shared some new behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram Saturday, which would usually be a reason for fans to celebrate. However, a handful of fans questioned the timing of the photo, coming just hours after the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. The photo shows Ray as her character, Officer Eddie Janko, taking target practice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Ray (@vrayskull) on Aug 3, 2019 at 7:13pm PDT

“When you think your aim is perfect [target] and then you see what all the notes were about,” she wrote, alongside a photo showing shots from the Blue Bloods on-set camera.

Most fans were excited to see the photo, especially since it gives the first look at the wedding band Eddie will be sporting in the upcoming 10th season. But there was one fan who wrote “bad timing” in the comments.

“Not the best day to post this,” another person wrote.

“Maybe not the day to post a picture taking target practice?” another added.

“Can’t wait for BB to start back up. [Praying] for Texas and Ohio,” one fan wrote.

At the end of Season 9, Eddie and Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) finally married, although fans were upset they did not get to see the couple exchange vows before the finale faded to black.

The cast and crew is working hard though to help everyone forget that. Late last month, many of them shared photos and videos from their party celebrating the upcoming 200th episode. Donnie Wahlberg even shared a photo from the family dinner scene. Blue Bloods Season 10 starts on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.

Ray shared the new photo only a few hours after a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, where 20 people were killed and at least 26 others injured. The suspect, identified as a 21-year-old male, was arrested at the scene.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, there was another mass shooting, this time at an entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio. Nine people were killed there and at least 26 others were injured. On Sunday, President Donald Trump said all flags will be lowered to half-staff at federal buildings through Thursday.

“Today, I authorized the lowering of the flags to half-staff at all Federal Government buildings in honor of the victims of the tragedies in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio,” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. “The flags at the White House will be lowered today through Thursday, August 8. Melania and I are praying for all those impacted by this unspeakable act of evil!”

