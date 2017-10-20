SWAT Team Gets Involved in Tense ‘Blue Bloods’ Sneak Peek

Garrett gets attacked by a S.W.A.T. team outside his home on tomorrow’s #BlueBloods. Here’s a sneak peek. pic.twitter.com/qPWRwylBeM — Blue Bloods on CBS! (@BlueBloods_CBS) October 19, 2017

Tensions are rising in tonight’s all-new episode of Blue Bloods!

Ahead of the episode’s release, CBS has shared one of the new scenes that features Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara) in a tough situation.

Garrett is in the hospital because he was attacked by a SWAT team in front of his own home. He claims that he was doing nothing wrong, despite the fact that he had a gun.

According to Frank, that’s not what the report said.

The SWAT team was called in because someone had reported that Garrett was holding his wife hostage, threatening to kill her after their separation. Despite the fact that this may not have happened, the team was acting on orders.

By the end of the conversation, Frank still hasn’t gotten to the bottom of the situation and Garrett still isn’t okay with how things went down.

Blue Bloods airs on Friday nights at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

