‘Blue Bloods’: Season Finale Opens With Shocking Death of [Spoiler]

The season eight finale of Blue Bloods opened with a shocking death that had fans nervous early on.

Before we even saw the opening credits for “My Aim is True,” Erin Reagan (Briget Moynahan) and her boss, District Attorney Monica Graham (Tamara Tunie) were walking out in the open. Suddenly, there was a gunshot, and Monica was lying dead on the ground.

During the episode, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) begins suspecting that Monica was killed by a member of the “Prospect Park Six,” a group of men wrongly convicted of a crime. He believes the man is going on a murder spree, targeting people he feels are responsible for him spending nine years in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Danny later suggests that the murders could have been carried out by a hitman hired by one of the men. This theory turns out to be correct, and he arrests the man in Miami.

Later, the hired hitman tries to kill Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), but fails after Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) jumps into action and fires. Afterwards, Jamie proposed to Eddie offscreen. She said yes, and was introduced as the “new Mrs. Reagan” during the Reagan family dinner.

One fan was worried that Monica’s death meant a Reagan could be killed next.

Another was concerned that the bullet was meant for Erin, not Monica.

One viewer felt sad that Erin had to see her friend die in her arms.

Monica has only appeared in seven episodes, and was first introduced in 2016. She previously appeared in the February episode “School of Hard Knocks.”

