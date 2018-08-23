‘Blue Bloods’: Danny Goes After the Drug Cartel in Season 9 Sneak Peek

CBS released a teaser for the Blue Bloods season nine premiere, giving a taste of the next case for Danny Reagan.

The episode is titled “Playing With Fire,” suggesting that Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) is once again pushing the boundaries.

He is tasked to take on a case involving drug cartel member Louis Delgado, who thinks Danny torched his house. Delgado is played by guest star Lou Diamond Phillips, who made a cameo in a behind-the-scenes photo Wahlberg shared on Instagram last month.

CBS released a handful of photos from the season premiere, including one with Danny handcuffing Delgado for an arc that is sure to keep fans at the edge of their seat.

Another plot in the premiere finds Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) getting a promotion in the district attorney’s office. Her new role is no less challenging, as both Danny and Jamie Regan (Will Estes) think their sister’s position can be helpful to their own investigations.

Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) is not left out though. He gets into an argument with his youngest son Jamie, who wants to keep his fiancee Eddie (Vanessa Ray) as his partner.

In an interview with TVInsider in June, Selleck said there is a reason why Frank is no fan of Eddie staying as Jamie’s partner.

“Frank doesn’t want him to be the first in NYPD history to ride with their fiancée. Most cops would say it could affect one’s judgment. Frank wants his son to be happy, and yet he’s got this hyperactive sense of responsibility. He already lost one son in the line of duty,” Selleck told the site, referencing the death of Joe Reagan, Frank’s son who died in the line of duty in 2009.

The new season also might find Frank looking for love. Bebe Neuwirth will be back as New York City counsel Kelly Peterson, who appeared in the April episode “Risk Management” after a four-year absence.

Season nine will also be another year where Danny is getting acclimated to life as a single dad. The storyline was thrust upon the writers at the beginning of last season when Amy Carlson chose not to come back for another season as Danny’s wife Linda. The writers chose to kill Linda in an off-screen helicopter crash.

“We were in a tough position there. I was between a rock and a hard place, because the simple fact of the matter was that the actress decided not to renew her contract,” showrunner Kevin Wade told TVLine in May. “And because [Carlson’s decision] happened after we’d wrapped the previous season, we really had very little wiggle room there, but we did the best we could with a tough situation.”

The Reagan family gets back to fighting crime in New York City on Friday, Sept. 28 at 10 p.m. ET.

