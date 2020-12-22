'Blue Bloods': Sami Gayle Shares Behind-the-Scenes Selfies From Return

✖

Sami Gayle is officially returning to the Blue Bloods family. On Instagram, the actor posted some behind-the-scenes photos from her return to the CBS drama. Gayle, who plays Nicky Reagan, was a mainstay on the program from Season 2 to Season 10. However, she has been absent during the beginning of Season 11, which premiered in early December.

Gayle posted two selfies on Instagram recently. In both of the photos, the actor could be seen wearing a mask while posing in her Blue Bloods wardrobe, which consisted of a red button-down dress. Gayle captioned the photos by urging her fans to guess where she's standing in the snaps. She went on to clarify that fans would be able to find the answer during Friday night's episode of Blue Bloods.

Neither Blue Bloods nor Gayle revealed why she was absent for the beginning of Season 11, which has been filming amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Although, according to Country Living, there were some factors that played a role in her lack of appearances during the first part of the season. Gayle reportedly spent time studying at Columbia University, where she ultimately graduated. Interestingly enough, the school is the same one that her character Nicky attended fictitiously. In addition to graduating from Columbia University, Gayle has also worked on other projects, as she appeared in Netflix's Candy Jar.

Fans were first clued in about Gayle's return via the official Blue Bloods social media accounts. Before the season began, the Blue Bloods Instagram account posted a photo that showed Gayle's character smiling for the camera. They wrote alongside the snap, "Only 5 days left! Who's ready to join Nicky and the rest of the Reagan family for the new season of [Blue Bloods?!]." Obviously, fans took this as a great sign that Nick would be prominently featured in Season 11 of the drama.

During a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan, said that she was hopeful about Gayle's future with the show. Moynahan noted that she "just saw" Gayle "last week for a family dinner scene." But, she went on to note that she isn't sure what the writers have in store for Gayle's character, adding, "So, hopefully she'll be coming back and doing something with us."