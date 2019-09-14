‘Blue Bloods’ Recruits Dylan Walsh in Recurring Role for Season 10

Blue Bloods will have one new face when the show returns for Season 10. Dylan Walsh, who CBS audiences remember from his time on Unforgettable with Poppy Montgomery, will take a major recurring role in the long-running police drama. He has been cast as the new Mayor of New York City.

Walsh’s mayor will be very different from the previous mayor, played by Lorraine Bracco. While her mayor was liberal-leaning and clashed with Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), Walsh’s character is described as a “pragmatic businessman” with “honest ingenuity and keen instincts,” reports Deadline. He hopes to “give back” to the middle-class New Yorkers who helped launch his political career.

In Walsh’s first story, he tries to offer A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) his support if she runs for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. He believes her agenda meshes with the socially liberal, fiscally conservative campaign promises he made. However, Erin is her usual skeptical self and wonders if Walsh’s mayor wants to work with her or if he wants her to work for him.

Walsh is best known for his role as Dr. Sean McNamara on FX’s Nip/Tuck, but spent time on CBS as Lt. Al Burns on Unforgettable. He also had an arc on NCIS: New Orleans and appeared on Longmire, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Whiskey Cavalier and Law & Order: Criminal Intent. His movie credits include Blood Work, We Were Soldiers and Secretariat.

Blue Bloods Season 10 will pick up some time after the events in Season 9, which ended with Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) finally getting married. In a preview for the new season, Erin sees some of her own action at one point.

“You are tough,” Frank told her.

“I was raised in this cop land,” Erin reminded her father.

The season premiere will also feature a stranger at the dinner table. Frank’s friend Lenny Ross (Treat Williams) surprisingly returned to New York and was invited to the Reagan home. Executive producer/showrunner Kevin Wade told TV Insider that Lenny “is back in town with yet another dilemma Frank ends up having to solve.”

The show also stars Donnie Wahlberg as Detective Danny Reagan, Len Cariou as Henry “Pops” Reagan, Sami Gayle as Nicky Reagan-Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Detective Maria Baez, Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker and Steve Schirripa as Detective Anthony Abetemarco. Blue Bloods was created by Mitchell Burgess and Robin Green.

Blue Bloods Season 10 kicks off on CBS Friday, Sept. 27 in the show’s familiar 10 p.m. ET time slot.

Photo credit: Jeff Neumann/CBS via Getty Images