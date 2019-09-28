TV Shows

‘Blue Bloods’: Newly Married Eddie and Jamie Find a New Home in Season 10 Premiere

The Blue Bloods Season 10 premiere picked up a few months after the events of Season 9, with […]

By

The Blue Bloods Season 10 premiere picked up a few months after the events of Season 9, with Officer Eddie Janko and Sgt. Jamie Reagan now married. Their next step is to find a place to live together, so they spent “The Real Deal” hunting apartments. Eddie was his usual steadfastness, refusing to let his connections to the Reagan family get him any advantages.

The hunt proved that the couple still does not see eye to eye on everything. In one scene, the couple went to a beautiful apartment that was priced shockingly low. Jamie knew they were only offered the deal because Jamie (Will Estes) is the son of Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and that would instantly make the apartment building one of the safest in the city. Eddie (Vanessa Ray) thought the deal was perfect, but Jamie turned the opportunity down.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“A little friendly advice from a woman who has been married twice. It’s hard enough without looking gift horses in their mouths,” the realtor told them.

“I bet that’s true,” Eddie said.

“But not for us,” Jamie said.

Eddie did not look happy that Jamie passed on the deal as they left.

Later, the desk sergeant offered Jamie and Eddie a two-bedroom just outside the precinct. His mother, who lived there, is moving to Florida and he holds the lease. Jamie and Eddie took the offer, even though they would be living hear a bunch of “overly cautious” old ladies.

“Oh, you’ll fit right in,” Eddie told Jamie.

In the end, Jamie got to carry Eddie over the threshold to their new home.

“How about Officer Janko at work and just Mrs. Reagan at home?” Eddie asked.

“That sounds good to me.”

The return of Blue Bloods on Friday means that fans can finally move on from the controversial Season 9 finale that stopped just short of showing the full wedding. It was a controversial move, since so most fans had been itching to see the two get married.

“We care for them. We’re invested in their journeys and Jamie and Eddie… It’s a beautiful story that has been years in the making and people like a happy ending, but at the same time, I don’t want people to forget that it is a cop show,” Abigail Hawk, who plays Baker on the show, told PopCulture.com of the Season 9 ending. “It is, of course, character-driven, but at the same time, you can’t get away from those, the cases and the stories that have to continue happening because New York City doesn’t sleep.”

Blue Bloods airs Fridays on CBS at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: John Paul Filo/CBS

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts

  • ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming

  • Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed
    "Bad Faith" – Erin is cross-designated to lead a federal investigation into corrupt horse racing. Also, Jamie investigates a drug trafficking operation involving rival gangs; Danny and Baez look into a series of assaults in Little Vietnam with the help of a familiar face; and Frank is torn when he learns the Brotherhood of Teamsters are lobbying for NYPD officers to join their union, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan
    TV Shows

    Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season
    "Smoke & Mirrors" – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season

  • Oscar Winner Joins ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season
    TV Shows

    Oscar Winner Joins ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season