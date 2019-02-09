‘Blue Bloods’: Jamie Reprimands Older Brother Danny in Preview Scene

This week’s episode of Blue Bloods has a sibling rivalry at its center, after Detective Danny Reagan and Sgt. Jamie Reagan work together during a tense hostage situation. In a preview scene CBS released Friday afternoon, Danny exploded after Jamie tried to write him up.

In “My Brother’s Keeper,” Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) disobeyed Jamie’s (Will Estes) order during a hostage negotiation. At the start of the scene, Danny walked into Jamie’s office and slams the write-up on his younger brother’s desk.

“You disobeyed a direct order Danny!” Jamie told his older brother.

“A perp puts a bullet in one hostage, it’s only a matter of time until he puts a bullet in another hostage,” Danny yelled.

“Statistics don’t support that!” Jamie yelled.

“You’re going to throw statistics in my face?”

“You went rogue!” Jamie shouted back.

Danny insisted he did not, and wondered what the big deal was with him saving lives. Jamie said he runs his crime scenes “by the book.” Then, Danny reminded Jamie he is still inexperienced and that he will learn that “results are results!”

“You think I’m gonna take a hit for doing my job? You better think again,” Danny said.

“As the ranking officer on the scene, I did what I had to do.”

“And I’m gonna do what I have to do as a first-grade detective,” Danny said as he crumbled up the write-up.

While Danny and Jamie argue, their sister, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is trying to help her daughter Nicky (Sami Gayle). Nicky’s friend could lose his scholarship after he is accused of a crime he did not commit, and Erin could help prove that.

Danny and Jamie’s father, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), tries to help a police officer who accidentally shot an innocent girl.

Last week’s episode, “Ripple Effect,” included a major scene for Jamie’s wedding. At the beginning, Nicky and Erin helped Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) pick her wedding dress. The episode also featured a bizarre case for Danny, in which a medium correctly predicted that a woman’s suicide would turn out to be murder.

Next week, CBS will air another new episode of Blue Bloods. In “Blues,” Danny sees a gas station robbery in progress and is forced to use his weapon to stop it. Danny is surprisingly shaken by the incident, leaving his family and co-workers concerned. Meanwhile, Eddie stops a turnstile jumper who wants leniency in exchange for information on a missing weapon central to another case Erin is working on. Frank also finds out one of his officers has a dark past.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Patrick Harbron/CBS