‘Blue Bloods’ Fans React to Jamie Helping Muslim Police Officer

In Thursday’s episode of Blue Bloods, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and his partner Eddie (Vanessa Ray) had to help a Muslim officer get reassigned after a decade of working undercover.

At the start of the episode, Jamie and Eddie walked by a mosque, where they found New York residents protesting. As the worshipers walked out, Jamie bumped into Tariq (Rene Ifrah), who he recognized from his days at the police academy.

Jamie introduced Tariq to Eddie at a diner. Tariq said he is still a cop, and asked Jamie to get his father, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) to pull him out of the assignment. Jamie cannot always go running to his dad to help out officers, but he reluctantly agrees to help out.

As fans watched the new episode of Blue Bloods, many took to Twitter to express how happy they were to see Jamie back in action. The past few episodes have only shown Jamie at the Reagan family dinner table.

Jamie went to his father’s assistants, who insisted that the department needs Tariq where he is. Tariq speaks Arabic and he fits in with the neighborhood. Later, Jamie told Tariq this, but it was not a good enough explanation. Why was Tariq being punished for his good job?

Tariq proves himself when a bomb is found on a school bus outside the mosque. Jamie wanted him to help get people away from the bus, but Tariq insisted he stay behind to diffuse the bomb. Jamie stayed by Tariq’s side. Thankfully, Tariq cut the right cord and everything was all right.

In the end, Tariq got a position at the Counter-Terrorism Task Force. He thanked Jamie for putting in a good word for him, but Tariq actually got the job based on his merit.

One fan wondered why Jamie was so interested in helping another cop get promoted when he has refused to be promoted himself.

One fan was not so sure Jamie really had nothing to do with Tariq’s promotion.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: Craig Blankenhorn/CBS