‘Blue Bloods’: Jamie and Eddie Work Together to Solve Twisty Revenge Porn Case

In this week’s episode of Blue Bloods, fans got what they wanted with “Jamko” finally working together. Eddie and Jamie tacked a revenge porn case that ended with a surprising twist. It all started when a father rushed into Jamie’s precinct looking for help.

At the start of “Glass Houses,” Connor (Brian Hutchison) rushed into the precinct to get Sgt. Jamie Reagan’s (Will Estes) help after he learned nude photos of his young daughter Caitlin (Mercedes Giffeth) surfaced online. Jamie decided to bring Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray) onto the case, since she was the victim of revenge porn herself. Jamie also believed that she would be better at interrogating Caitlin than himself.

During their investigation, Caitlin said she had a bad break-up with her boyfriend, Luis (RayJonaldy Rodriguez), whom the photos were originally meant for. Caitlin was also nervous about her father learning she took the photos herself.

At the end of the episode, Jamie and Eddie told Caitlin and her father that Luis was facing substantial jail time, but she suddenly said it was not fair for him to go behind bars.

“If you know something else, we strongly suggest you share it,” Jamie said.

Connor insisted Luis had it coming to him because of what he did to her, but Caitlin stopped her father.

“What I did to me!” Caitlin said. “I posted the pictures, Dad. OK.”

Caitlin admitted she leaked the photos herself because Luis “broke my heart.” She wanted to get him back “by letting the world think he was that kind of guy.”

“So you wanted to ruin his life?” Eddie asked.

“I just wanted him to feel alone too,” Caitlin said through tears. She later admitted she thought Luis would only get grounded or suspended, not go to jail.

Eddie and Jamie said they could still solve this case out of court. Eddie told Caitlin she had to agree to counseling and she had to set it straight with Luis and everyone else still convinced he did this to her.

Connor was shocked, leading Eddie to remind him that he has to be there for his daughter.

“Mr. O’Brien, your daughter hasn’t been this vulnerable since the day she was born,” she said. “Your instinct in going to Sgt. Reagan was to protect her. She needs that protection from you, now more than ever.”

Since the start of Season 10, there have been few moments for Eddie and Jamie to work on a case together. They got married at the end of Season 9 and did move into a new apartment earlier this season. While they have been seen at the dinner table together, they had not been seen working professionally together until “Glass Houses.”

New episodes of Blue Bloods air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

