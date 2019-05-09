‘Blue Bloods’: Jamie and Eddie Tease Incredibly ‘Happy’ Finale in New Preview

The Blue Bloods Season 9 finale Friday will focus on the long-awaited wedding between Jamie Reagan and Eddie Janko, and it promises to be an incredibly “happy” hour for the couple.

“This is unlike anything we’ve ever done in the history of Blue Bloods. It’s one of the really true, happy season finales,” Donnie Wahlberg, who plays Jamie’s older brother Danny, said in a video published by Entertainment Tonight. “There have been some very emotional ones and trying ones for the family. This one, I think, is one that’s truly going to bring the audience a lot of happiness.”

“This episode [establishes that] now that Eddie is a part of this family, what is that going to look like? Talking about kids, all of these other things,” Vanessa Ray, who stars as Eddie, added. “The journey certainly doesn’t stop with this wedding. It’s the beginning of some other questions.”

Bridget Moynahan, who plays Jamie’s older sister Erin, teased where the show will be going from this point.

“Jamie and Eddie struggled with keeping their relationship professional and recognizing the feelings they had for each other,” Moynahan added. “I think we’ll see how it unravels, of how they can actually work in the same precinct and be married.”

The clip showed the Reagan family toasting to “Jamko,” the affectionate name fans have given the couple ever since Eddie joined the show in 2013.

“The fans have been waiting for this. Eddie has been a part of our family dinner for a while. She’s already kind of family,” Tom Selleck, who plays Commissioner Frank Reagan, said, referring to how long it took for the two characters to get together romantically.

Ever since Eddie was introduced at the start of Season 4 as Jamie’s new partner, fans have noticed the clear chemistry between the two characters. However, they tried to keep their feelings in check and keep their relationship professional, so it was not until Season 8 that they finally gave into their feelings. At the very end of the season, they got engaged and have spent Season 9 planning their wedding.

The couple has also been tested by a new dynamic at work. Jamie (Will Estes) is now a sergeant and became Eddie’s commanding officer after she transferred to his new precinct.

This week’s episode is titled “Something Blue.” Aside from the wedding, the episode sees Frank worrying about his toast at the rehearsal dinner. Erin talks to a witness Eddie interrogated, and is concerned by the contradictions in the initial statement. Danny and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) also investigate the murder of a victim with a complicated love life.

The Blue Bloods season finale airs on Friday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

