'Blue Bloods': How Long Will the CBS Series Last?

✖

Blue Bloods is not ending anytime soon, at least as far as the show's cast knows. In recent interviews with PopCulture, actors Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez have both said the show just keeps going and there is no end in sight. Star Tom Selleck has also mentioned in the past that he does not see an endpoint to the series.

Blue Bloods is now in its 11th season. CBS has not officially renewed it, as those decisions are not usually made until closer to the end of the season. Although the show's ratings have been lower than usual lately, it is still one of the most-watched programs on Friday nights. "It just keeps going. It keeps going," Ramirez, who plays Det. Maria Baez, told PopCulture last month. "I mean, honestly, I'm still in shock that I've been here eight years. It's insane. It just keeps going. I don't really know what's going to happen." Ramirez added that the cast usually does not get an answer until the beginning of June. (Blue Bloods was renewed for an 11th season in May 2020.)

When Wahlberg spoke with PopCulture in February 2020, he also noted how much the cast is enjoying their time on set. "I just know that we're having more fun than we've ever had on the show," Wahlberg said at the time. "It's still the number one show on Friday night for 10 years and it's been a great run and I don't see it stopping anytime soon."

One reason Wahlberg wants to keep the show going is to get more opportunities to work with some of the cast members he hasn't worked with often. In Season 11, he has had more time with his on-screen younger brother, Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes), and has shared a few scenes with Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) outside of the dinner table. "I've barely done any scenes with Will Estes in the last season or two, so it's hard," Wahlberg said last year. "You look around and three years have passed and you've only done one scene with somebody and it's kind of like, how did that happen? But hopefully, we'll keep going."

In May 2020, Selleck told PEOPLE he also did not see an "endpoint" to the series. "I think there is a lot of life in the show, as long as you let your characters grow and get older," the television legend said. The cast also understands how important the series is for viewers as an escape, which is one reason why Season 11 did not focus on the coronavirus pandemic. "I think the benefit to that is people will get to tune in and see Blue Bloods and step away from some of the difficult things that are going on in our everyday lives right now," Will Estes told PopCulture in November. "I think that that might be the best way that we can serve our audience."

The next new episode of Blue Bloods, "For Whom The Bell Tolls," airs on Friday, March 26 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The episode features a dramatic storyline with Baez, who discovers a dead body on her lawn, forcing Danny to prove her innocence. New episodes will also air on April 2 and April 9.