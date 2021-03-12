'Blue Bloods': Upcoming Season 11 Episode's Ominous Title Has Fans Worried

✖

Blue Bloods fans were given a shock Friday afternoon when executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor revealed the title for the 15th episode of Season 11. The episode was simply titled "The End," which left some wondering if this was a series finale. CBS has not made any decision on the show's future and likely will not until late spring or early summer. We did not learn about Blue Bloods' Season 11 renewal until May 2020.

O'Connor posted a photo of the script for Season 11, Episode 15, which revealed its title. The comments section for the post was quickly filled to the brim with fans concerned that this was either the last show of the season or the series. "Rest assured that this is not 'the end,'" O'Connor reportedly told fans, according to a Blue Bloods fansite. After the post's strong reaction, O'Connor also deleted it completely. CBS has also not announced the title for Episode 15, so it is possible it could change. The episode will also not be the season finale, as CBS is producing 16 episodes for Season 11.

With so few episodes being produced this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, CBS has often aired repeats between new episodes. This week, there is also no new episode because CBS is re-airing Oprah Winfrey's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as the pilot episode for Clarice. The next new episode, "For Whom the Bell Tolls," is now not airing until Friday, March 26 at 10 p.m. ET.

As we saw in the preview for "For Whom the Bell Tolls" after last week's episode, the major story involves Det. Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez) finding a dead body in her front yard and she asks Det. Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) to help prove her innocence. Meanwhile, A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) gets some harsh criticism from her boss and Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) asks his team to get therapy after Gormely (Robert Clohessy) shows some troubling behavior. Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan (Vanessa Ray) also clash when a young police officer is punished.

Based on the preview, it looks like "For Whom the Bell Tolls" will see Danny and Baez take another major step in their relationship outside police business. Fans have long wished to see them start a romantic relationship after Danny's wife Linda (Amy Carlson) died. In a recent interview with PopCulture, Ramirez said she couldn't predict the characters' future. "I'm a part of his extended family, and it's a good place to be," she said. "Whether it blossoms into something more, I mean, the possibilities are endless, and I'm sure maybe they would like to explore the possibilities. But who knows? ... Everybody makes different choices. Who knows what'll happen?" Fans will have to tune in to Blue Bloods Fridays at 10 p.m. ET to find out.