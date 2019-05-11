‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Slam Show for Not Showing Eddie and Jamie’s I Do’s at Wedding

Blue Bloods fans were surprisingly not happy with the way Eddie and Jamie’s wedding was presented in the Season 9 finale. Although the couple got married, we did not get to see “Jamko” exchange I Do’s because the show faded to black on Jamie’s smile.

I DIDN’T ACTUALLY GET TO SEE THEM GET MARRIED ALEXA PLAY I’M UPSET BY DRAKE #bluebloods — Messi’s Beard (@r_judge23) May 11, 2019

In “Something Blue,” Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) and Sgt. Eddie Reagan (Will Estes) exchanged vows in the show’s first on-screen wedding. Jamie’s other surviving siblings, A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) were married before the show started. However, Danny’s wife Linda (Amy Carlson) died before Season 8 began and Erin is divorced, so Eddie will be the only spouse at the Reagan family dinner table in the future.

Even before the wedding, Erin and Jamie were running into complications. Erin criticized Eddie for some discrepancies in a case. She made it obvious to Jamie that she feels she is working harder to join the Reagans than he is to join her family.

“Jamie, don’t let her do all the work adjusting to us,” Frank (Tom Selleck) told him. “Find opportunities to lead us to into adjusting to her.”

Later, Eddie and Erin made up and the rehearsal dinner went off without a problem. Frank even gave a heartwarming speech about how strong Eddie is by walking down the aisle by herself.

“Eddie isn’t anyone’s to give away. She is her own woman and her own life force, and I have seen it in action on the job and we have all seen it in action at our dinner table,” Frank said. “And I so look forward to seeing her in action as Jamie’s life partner. And hopefully as a mother and as a hurricane of fresh air and candor and strength for our family.”

The next day, the wedding happened without a problem. Despite what Frank said, Eddie asked him to walk her down the aisle, which made everyone in the church tear up. Jamie grinned, and the season faded to black as Eddie reached the altar.

This artsy ending was not enough for longtime fans desperate to see the rest of the wedding.

Ever since Eddie walked into Jamie’s life as his new partner in Season 4, fans have been clamoring for the two to be a couple, even coining the nickname “Jamko.” For the longest time, the two tried to keep their relationship professional, but they finally gave in to their feelings during the Season 8 finale when Jamie saved Eddie’s life. At the end of the episode, the couple announced their engagement and Eddie was welcomed to the fold.

In Season 9, the couple continued to learn more about themselves while their work dynamic changed. Jamie was promoted to sergeant and Eddie chose to transfer to his new precinct, making him her boss.

Despite their differences, Eddie and Jamie always seemed to work things out, proving they really do belong together.

“I think when Blue Bloods started, this was not something that anyone saw coming, that Jamie would suddenly get married one day,” Wahlberg said in a clip released by CBS before the episode aired. “And I don’t think it would have happened if it was any other actor or actress besides Vanessa Ray. She’s such a force in the show and such a like, no pun intended, ray of light.”

“She kind of brings a little bit more of his personality out and she pushes him a bit,” Moynahan added. “I think that Jamie and Eddie struggled with keeping their relationship professional, and recognizing the feelings that they had for each other.”

Blue Bloods will be back for its 10th season in the fall. In the meantime, fans can catch up with past episodes over the summer when repeats air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS