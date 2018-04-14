‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Root for Jamie and Eddie in Car Chase Investigation

In Friday’s episode of Blue Bloods, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) found themselves at the center of an investigation into a car chase they initiated. Fans were on Jamie and Eddie’s side during their fight to prove their actions were right.

At the start of “Risk Management,” Jamie and Eddie spotted a carjacking. They thought a baby was inside the stolen car, so they started to chase the thief. During the chase, the thief slammed into another car, where there really was a young child inside.

After the accident, the child was unconscious and rushed to the hospital. His father blamed Jamie and Eddie. Later, their commanding officer read them the riot act, and suspended the two of them for 30 days during the investigation.

During the trial, Eddie and Jamie realized their counsel was not working out and surprised the judge by working together to represent themselves.

Fans were on Eddie and Jamie’s side. Their united front proved how strong their friendship is.

Some fans were a little peeved about Jamie not telling Eddie how he really feels about her.

In the end, the judge agreed that their actions caused a hazardous situation. But Jamie gave an impassioned speech, poking holes in the case against them. As he defended his decision, Eddie looked on, and was clearly very proud of her partner.

Later, Jamie and Eddie visited the father of the injured child. Thankfully, the child will survive. Surprisingly, the father felt he needed to apologize for being angry. If it was his child in the stolen car, he would have wanted police officers like Jamie and Eddie on the case.

The drama in the episode followed last week’s events, where Eddie was shot during a chase. Thankfully, her life was saved by her bullet-proof vest, but the situation made Jamie think about how he would feel if Eddie really died. He is still harboring feelings for her, but she has a boyfriend now. It looked like Eddie knows how Jamie really feels, and is having second thoughts about being with another man. They have tried to keep their relationship professional, but it might not work out.

