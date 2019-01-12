‘Blue Bloods’: Eddie and Jamie Make a Major Wedding Decision

During this week’s episode of Blue Bloods, Eddie and Jamie made a major decision about their wedding, which has not been as easy to plan as they thought.

In “Milestones,” Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) sought out a venue for their wedding. Considering Jamie’s past remark about wanting to have the wedding at the family’s church, Eddie assumed Jamie wanted a big event. However, Jamie changed his mind after a discussion with another officer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jamie now believes it would be better to have a smaller wedding at a courthouse, followed by a brunch at his father’s house.

“I just think we’re more practical than blowing tens of thousands of dollars on a day,” Jamie told Eddie. “Seems like a waste.”

“Wow,” Eddie replied before walking away. “Well, thanks for finally telling me what you think.”

In the end, Jamie took Eddie out to dinner. Instead of a restaurant though, Jamie took Eddie to an abandoned basement bar and told her how important she was in pushing him to take risks. He also apologized for not telling her what he was thinking for the wedding venue earlier. However, he is still always going to be the person who worries about costs.

“So this place is…” Eddie started.

“…A compromise,” Jamie replied.

“It’s perfect,” Eddie said before the two kissed.

Jamie and Eddie got engaged at the end of Season 8, and fans had every reason to believe it would be smooth sailing for the couple from that point on. However, it has not been easy for the two in Season 9. Their relationship dynamic has changed both on the job and off.

The two were partners, but Jamie got a promotion and is now a sergeant at a new precinct. Eddie initially did not want to transfer, but later chose to, making Jamie her boss. Eddie was assigned a new partner, Maya (Yasha Thompson), who earned a mixed response from fans. The changes to Eddie and Jamie’s relationship also did not get great marks from fans at first.

“Before when our characters had differing opinions we were still equals but now the buck kind of stops with Jamie and there’s a little bit of an issue there. In real life – Eddie is planning the wedding and that’s where the buck really stops,” Ray told CBS Local in November.

“When Jamie wins at work he loses at home,” Estes chimed in.

Elsewhere in “Milestones,” Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigated the murder of a basketball player linked to sports betting. The lawyer for a reckless teen driver who killed a 4-year-old appealed to Erin (Bridget Moynahan) to give her client a lighter sentence. Lastly, Frank (Tom Selleck) tried to get a police officer reinstated after realizing firing her was the wrong move.

Blue Bloods airs at 10 p.m. ET Fridays on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS