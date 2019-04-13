‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Reacts to Season 10 Renewal

Donnie Wahlberg celebrated CBS renewing Blue Bloods for its 10th season with a unique message on social media.

The actor enlisted co-star Marisa Ramirez for a semi-in-character announcement video of the pair revealing the Season 10 renewal news as part of a TV news segment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Danny Reagan (Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Ramirez) exchanged their detective badges for spots as anchors on the fictional News 10 network to reveal the joyous news and send a positive message to the cast and crew.

ITS NOW AN EVEN HAPPIER #BLUEBLOODS FRIDAY!!!! ITS OFFICIAL — #BLUEBLOODSSEASON10 IS ON THE WAY! 💙 Congrats to the cast and crew! pic.twitter.com/OvR4biHK13 — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) April 12, 2019

“Speaking of being happy, from all of us here at News 10, we want to congratulate the cast and crew of Blue Bloods on being picked up for a 10th year,” Wahlberg said. “It’s all 10s, ladies and gentlemen. 10 season of Blue Bloods.”

The actor then signed off himself and Ramirez with their characters’ names before throwing the papers they were holding at the camera and cheering the happy news.

Fans of the series responded to Wahlberg and shared their own joy for the renewal of the beloved drama.

“Congratulations to the whole cast and crew for the most awesome show with the most amazing actors,” one user wrote.

“that’s so cool love it congrats to you Donnie for making the best show on congratulations to season 10 on the greatest cop show ever,” another Twitter follower commented.

“I’m super happy for you guys I love that show and the whole cast. My opinion Danny needs to find love again I’m tired of seeing Danny sad,” another user wrote, suggesting a possible future storyline.

The Tom Selleck-led drama series was officially renewed for Season 10 Friday afternoon, with the upcoming season starting with the show’s landmark 200th episode.

“Blue Bloods has been a top 10 drama and Friday’s top-rated show every year it’s been on the air,” Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said. “On a night that many have claimed is quiet for broadcast television, its quality writing, superb acting and familial warmth have attracted an average of over 13 million passionate viewers each week for nine years. We are delighted that Tom will return and that the show will continue to be a vital component of the CBS schedule next season.”

The beloved police procedural averages 8.5 million viewers and a 0.8 demo in its ninth season. The show is also the most-watched CBS drama on its digital platforms, including CBS All Access. The show joins NCIS, the final season of Criminal Minds, FBI, God Friended Me, Magnum P.I., Young Sheldon, Mom and The Neighborhood for the 2019-2020 television season.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.