‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Praise Danny’s Cold Case Sleuthing

In Friday’s episode of Blue Bloods, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner, Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) handled a cold case, much to the chagrin of the original detective on the case. Fans were excited to see Danny take on the case and solve it in the end.

After the victim’s mother complains to the New York Police Department about never finding her son’s killer, Danny decides to revive the investigation. That gets the original detective on the case upset. Plus, his sister, A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is not happy. Her office dropped the case in the first place because of lack of evidence.

Got started late, but I’m watching.

Pissed off Danny Reagan is hot! #BlueBloods — Claudia (@DEWsClaud9) April 7, 2018



Oh I’m watching and loving it have no fear Danny is here..love my @BlueBloods_CBS — Mary Lowe (@MaryKirkLowe1) April 7, 2018

After 146 days, Amir’s mother was told to get away from the precinct as Danny was coming into to work. He spoke to her and agreed to take a look into the case. The original detective on the case could not happy with Danny trying to solve the case. He gave up on it because he thought the victim was a “dirtbag.”

Danny later learns that the other detective had a suspect, but the District Attorney’s office could not find more evidence to charge him. He confronts his sister, about this, and it breaks into a yelling match.

“I promise myself, that I’m not going to let these cases get to me.” –Danny to Frank. #BlueBloods — Becky, USMC (@DuchessofBruce) April 7, 2018



This is a strong episode for Danny. Showing his human side even after Linda was the right move @BlueBloods_CBS #Bluebloods — Tim (@TimKuhen) April 7, 2018

Danny had to find another witness who might have seen the murder, which happened at 3 a.m., but it’s not easy. He decides to start digging through sludge to see if the killer dropped something down the gutter. And viola – there’s the murder weapon!

Way to go Danny!!!!!!!! #Bluebloods You did great for that mom — Tim (@TimKuhen) April 7, 2018

After the discovery of the gun, Danny told Amir’s mother the great news. She was stunned and speechless. He comforted her by telling her about Linda’s death. Danny suggested she try to put her energy in doing something Amir would have wanted her to do, even without him.

“I think he’d say you’re a pretty good damn detective, and I’d agree,” Amir’s mom said.

@DonnieWahlberg Great find danny Reagan is very determined like someone else I know #BlueBloods 😉 — DDUBSOLDIER (@Ddub_Heartgold) April 7, 2018



There are times that Danny can be a butthole and THEN there are times like these when he REALLY shows up to crack a case and give a family closure. #BlueBloods #BlueBloodsFriday There are a FEW good cops out there. #BlackLivesMatter — Ms. Stacey L. Bracey (@thebraceygroup) April 7, 2018

Danny has been at the center of a season-long arc, as he learns to come to terms with the grief of his wife Linda’s (Amy Carlson) death. In the real world, actress Amy Carlson left because she opted not to renew her contract. In the Blue Bloods universe, she died in an off-screen helicopter crash.

In last week’s episode, “Cold Case,” Danny butted heads with Linda’s brother, Jimmy (guest star Kevin Dillon). Danny learned that Jimmy was using his deceased sister’s name in a credit card scheme for the Albanian mob. Jimmy said he did want to be a better person, so Danny got Jimmy to help them take down the mob. In the end, everything worked out and Jimmy cleared his conscience.

Next week, Danny has reasons to feel proud when his son Sean (Andrew Terraciano) wins an essay contest and received a medal from real-life former New York City Mayor David Dinkins. The new episode, titled “Risk Management,” airs on Friday, April 13 at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: John Paul Filo/CBS