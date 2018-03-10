‘Blue Bloods’: Fans React to Danny Solving Murder of Man Leading Double Life

The previous episode of Blue Bloods saw Danny Reagan thinking about leaving the New York City Police Department, but Friday’s new episode, appropriately titled “Tale of Two Cities,” made it clear that he was staying — and the intricate case proved why the NYPD still needs him.

We learned early on that Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) ultimately decided to stay in the family business, but none of his concerns were addressed. It was as is if none of that happened. In the episode, he works with Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to solve the murder of a man with a double life and two families.

During the investigation, Danny and Baez had to piece together the victim’s life. The twists and turns the case took were too much for some fans to handle.

@BlueBloods_CBS the wife and the fiancé is too obvious . someone is covering #BlueBloods — Mrs Jen koutroumpis® 🍣🍱 (@Missjen325) March 10, 2018



When one of the wives confessed to the murder, the fans were not believing it.

Maybe lol wow this is good 💙💙💙 #BlueBloods love how danny was like my brain is oatmeal and wtf that confession…not convincing — Noel (D*dubGirl) #thankful (@CncBHDdubBsbLuv) March 10, 2018



Wait….that was too easy. No one just admits that easy. She knows more #BlueBloods — Alyssa B (@OhSnapItsAly_) March 10, 2018

The man’s son turned out to be a likely candidate for the murder.

A fan who picked the right suspect celebrated.

YAAAAAAAAAAAA

I GOT IT #BLUEBLOODS — KenyaBrome (@KenyaBrome) March 10, 2018

It’s the son. The son killed his dad. #bluebloods ~Melissa — 💙 Will Estes Club 💙 (@WillEstesClub) March 10, 2018



Looks like the murder was an accident, but it did elevate to that when he ran away from the scene. #BlueBloods — Jason Eldridge (@Dueler312) March 10, 2018

Fans also caught a quick New Kids on the Block Easter egg during the Reagan family dinner.

Meanwhile, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) works with Anthony Abetamarco (Steven Schirripa) to investigate his old partner, who is suspected of stealing drug money. Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) has to pick a new chief of transit.

In last week’s episode, “Legacy,” Danny became obsessed with money after he was embarrassed at a restaurant when his credit card was declined. Now that his household only has one income, he thought about becoming a private security guard with an annual salary of $250,000.

Danny’s two sons were not happy with the idea, since they like taking pride in their father’s work as a NYPD detective. They also did not want to see Danny take a job he did not like as much as solving crimes.

The rest of the Reagan family pesters Danny with ways he could save money if he is serious about tightening his belt. The dinner was dismissed by the rich guy offering Danny the new job. He took the call, and it was clear that he was having second thoughts about leaving the force. However, the episode ended before we heard his decision.

There is no new episode of Blue Bloods on Friday, March 16 at 10 p.m. ET. Instead, CBS is airing a repeat of the October 2017 episode “Ghosts of the Past.”

