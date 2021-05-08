'Blue Bloods': Danny and Erin's Sibling Rivalry Flares Over Heated Murder Investigation

✖

Danny and Erin's sibling rivalry heated up in this week's episode of Blue Bloods. The two clashed when Danny came to Erin's office for a warrant, as he usually does, despite Erin's past wishes that her family stops commandeering her work at the district attorney's office. Danny's investigation involved the suspicious murder of a homeless man.

"The New You" started with Detectives Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) responding to the discovery of homeless Billy Rutledge's (Chris Clay) body. Billy was discovered by the wealthy Elon Lubin (guest star Sean Allan Krill) who Danny later learned had discovered the bodies of two other dead homeless people. Elon has also publicly criticized the city for its support of the homeless during the coronavirus pandemic. So, Danny believed Elon had something to do with this man's murder.

(Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS)

Since Elon was prepared for the police at every stage of the investigation, Danny realized that the only way he was going to learn where Elon was at the time of the murder was to get a hold of his phone. This of course required him to get a warrant and the only A.D.A. he felt he could get this from is Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan). Erin was annoyed at this, but she begrudgingly got a judge to sign it. Unfortunately for Danny, the phone did not give him what he wanted so he had to go crawling back to Erin so she could ask a judge to widen the scope of the warrant. Erin stood her ground on this since it was getting ridiculous at this point.

The situation was still not solved by the time the Reagan family Sunday dinner rolled around. Although the Reagans are not supposed to bring up work at the table, the tension between Danny and Erin was thick in the air. The two argued across the table, which prompted a vote from the family. Everyone agreed that Danny is a sore loser and sided with Erin. Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) made the deciding vote, telling Danny he needs to figure out another way to get to the solution.

It turns out this was all for naught anyway since Elon did not kill the homeless man. Danny found out that Sandy (Audrey Lynn Weston) cozying up to Billy in the background of one of Elon's anti-homeless people rallies. They clearly knew one another better than Sandy had previously told Danny and Baez earlier. When the detectives arrived at Sandy's room, she read them the Miranda Rights, knowing she was going to be arrested. Sandy said the "bad one" inside of her killed Billy, so Danny and Baez arrested her and led her out of the hotel.

Blue Bloods usually airs at 10 p.m. ET on Friday nights. The Season 11 finale will start earlier though, at 9 p.m. ET on May 14, since it is a two-hour special. Past episodes of the series can be found on Paramount+.

