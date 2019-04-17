‘Blue Bloods’ Fan-Favorite Couple Getting Married This Season, Photos Revealed

Blue Bloods fans have a big wedding to look forward to, according to new preview photos from the show.

Blue Bloods is wrapping up its ninth season next month, and there is at least one big happy occasion to come before then. After getting engaged last season, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) will finally say their vows on the season finale, according to a new report by PEOPLE. The outlet published photos from the on-screen wedding, which include the Jamie’s father, Frank Reagan, played by Tom Selleck.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It looks like things will be pretty traditional for Jamie and Eddie, who posed in front of the elaborate altar in the St. Andrews Roman Catholic Church, where the devout Reagan family worship. Eddie wears an immaculate strapless white dress with a veil trailing far behind her, and a bouquet of white and yellow flowers in her hands.

Beloved Blue Bloods Couple Will Tie the Knot This Season — See a First Look of Their Wedding! https://t.co/WHyxLPMTsn — People (@people) April 17, 2019



Frank, Jamie and, in another photo, his brother Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) wear old-fashioned ascots that are much wider than standard neckties. They keep the collars of their shirts turned up, and match the theme in bright yellow and blue colors.

So far, the pictures show Danny making a gregarious speech on the happy occasion and Eddie walking down the aisle. Jamie’s sister Erin (Bridget Moynahan) smiles in the pews during the service, and another picture shows Frank addressing the whole family during a separate dinner in the final episode. Presumably, this fancy take on a classic Reagan family dinner is the rehearsal for the big day.

The wedding between Jamie and Eddie has been a long time coming for this series. The two started out as partners at the 12th precinct before things got more serious. After getting engaged in Season 8, they have spent all of this year preparing for the happy occasion. Earlier we saw Erin and Nicky (Sami Gayle) taking Eddie dress shopping. At the time, there was some concern about Eddie’s pricey dress, and those fears will reportedly return in the finale, where Jamie would rather save money where they can.

“We could spend $100,000 on all of this, or we can get married at the courthouse,” Jamie said in a January episode. “We can have brunch at my dad’s. With the money we save, we could buy a house.”

Hopefully, those tensions will not blemish the couple’s happy day when the season finale airs on May 10. Blue Bloods airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.