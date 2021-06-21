'Blue Bloods': Bridget Moynahan's Late Dad Remembered in Sweet Father's Day Message

✖

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan honored her father, Edward Moynahan, with a touching Father's Day message on Sunday. Edward died in October 2018, a few weeks before his 80th birthday. He was a retired chemist, born in Lowell, Massachusetts.

"Missing my pops today, happy my boy is celebrating with his dad today and thankful to spend Father’s Day with my husband and his boys. Lots of love going around and grateful for it all," Moynahan wrote on Instagram, alongside a black and white photo with her father. She included the hashtag "Happy Father's Day."

"Awwwww Bridget, what a wonderful shoot and an honor to have your parents on set with us," photographer Melanie Dunea, who took the photo, wrote in response to the post. Moynahan's Blue Bloods co-star Vanessa Ray responded by posting a heart emoji. "Great post: love is never divided always multiplied," one fan wrote.

Edward died on Oct. 19, 2018, at Yale-New Haven Hospital, according to his obituary. He was a retired chemist and is survived by his wife, Mary Moriarty Moynahan; Moynahan; and his sons Andrew Moynahan and Sean Moynahan. "He was a kind and giving father who was an avid sailor and enjoyed painting," reads his obituary.

Moynahan, 50, married Andrew Grankel in 2015. She previously dated Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, with whom she shares a son, Jack. Their son was at the center of a viral moment at the end of the NFC Championship earlier this year, when Brady rushed to say hello to Jack after the victory. "Could not be more proud @tombrady said he would do it and he did. Congratulations @buccaneers," Moynahan wrote on Instagram after the moment.

This fall, Moynahan will be back on Blue Bloods as Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan, a role she has played for all 11 seasons of the police drama. The seires' 12th season will air in the show's usual Friday 10 p.m. ET timeslot. Moynahan's on-screen father, Commissioner Frank Reagan, is played by Tom Selleck. "He's a patriarch of the show and he's a legend, he's an icon, you know, everybody has known him over generations, so it's wonderful," Moynahan said of Selleck in a PopCulture interview in December. Selleck always takes a moment to "sprinkle some of his wisdom on you," Moynahan said.