‘Blue Bloods’ Back Tonight With New Episode

Blue Bloods is back for the second consecutive week with a new episode, and this time someone might not make it through the episode.

In “Friendship, Love, and Loyalty,” Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) is shot while on duty. It would be devastating for the show to lose Eddie, since she is Jamie Reagan’s (Will Estes) partner, and there has been romantic tension between the two young cops since they began working together.

If Eddie dies, she would be the second major female character from the show to leave this season. Previously, Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) wife Linda (Amy Carlson) died before the season started, and Danny has spent the season trying to get over his grief.

While Jamie hopes his partner survives, Danny and his partner, Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), tackle a cold case this week. A mother complains to the NYPD about her son’s murder going unsolved. Danny decides to take the case, which upsets the original detective. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is also not happy about it, since it was her office who decided not to continue the investigation because of a lack of evidence.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Grank Reagan (Tom Selleck) clashes with Mayor Dutton (Lorraine Bracco) after she decides not to defend the NYPD in a press conference. Dutton is the new mayor in the Blue Bloods universe, and has a liberal perspective on policy, opposing Frank’s conservative view on policing.

Last week’s episode, “Close Calls,” saw the return of Jamie and Eddie, who had not been featured in a story for several weeks. Jamie tried to help Officer Tariq (Rene Ifrah), a Muslim police officer who spent a decade undercover at a mosque. Tariq was desperate to be promoted or reassigned and thought Jamie could use his connections to get him a new role. That did not work. Instead, Tariq was finally promoted after he diffused a bomb left in a school bus outside the mosque. He was transferred to the Counter-Terrorism Task Force.

The other big story in “Close Calls” had Danny butting heads with Linda’s brother, Jimmy (guest star Kevin Dillon). Danny learned that Jimmy was using his deceased sister’s name in a credit card scheme for the Albanian mob. Jimmy said he did want to be a better person, so Danny got Jimmy to help them take down the mob. In the end, everything worked out and Jimmy cleared his conscience.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: John Paul Filo/CBS