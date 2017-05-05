New Bloodline Season 3 Trailer Officially Released

The official trailer for Season 3 of Netflix hit drama Bloodline has been released.

At the conclusion of Season 2, John Rayburn (Kyle Chandler) was seen driving out of town to escape the seemingly never-ending turmoil his family faces. However, the trailer for the third and final season of the series shows John turning his car around after his brother calls needing help. If the trailer is any indication of what is to come in the show, the drama is set to become increasingly intense as there are more lies, deceit, and sibling betrayals.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One clip teases a scene in which Sissy Spacek’s matriarch character Sally learns the truth of Danny’s death.

“How did we get here?”, Spacek‘s character Sally says. “We had some good times, didn’t we? But you all lied to me.”

The show was created and executive produced by Golden Globe-nominated writers/executive producers Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman, and Glenn Kessler.

Bloodline stars Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street, Manchester by the Sea), Linda Cardellini (ER, Avengers: Age of Ultron), Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One, Animal Kingdom), Norbert Leo Butz (Dan in Real Life, Fair Game), Jacinda Barrett (Poseidon, The Last Kiss), and Sissy Spacek (Carrie, The Straight Story).

The final season of Bloodline will be available for streaming only on Netflix beginning May 26.

Up Next:

[H/T YouTube: Netflix US & Canada]