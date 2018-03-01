‘Blindspot’ Casts Bill Nye in Surprising Role

Bill Nye the Science Guy is headed to Blindspot.

The renowned science educator is going to appear in an upcoming episode of the NBC crime drama, and his role will shock fans of the series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Nye will be appearing on the series as himself, but he will also be taking on the role of Patterson’s (Ashley Johnson) father, raising many intriguing questions.

The famous scientist announced the news on his Twitter Wednesday with a video featuring her new onscreen daughter.

“Hi, I’ll be doing a guest spot on an upcoming Blindspot, watch for it and turn it up loud,” Nye said.

Greetings peoples — I’ll be making an appearance on @NBCBlindspot. Don’t miss it if you can. #Blindspot pic.twitter.com/jpHkryOQbv — Bill Nye (@BillNye) February 28, 2018

Johnson also celebrated the news tweeting a photo with her new “best friend.”

Just hugging it out with my best friend @BillNye. No big. pic.twitter.com/CEGl7J3ZoG — Ashley Johnson (@TheVulcanSalute) February 28, 2018

Blindspot will be dealing with some intense drama before they get to Nye’s appearance however, as Big Bad Crawford (David Morse) has enlisted Roman (Luke Mitchell) to kill the FBI task force.

Roman, who is undercover by Crawford’s side as part of his mysterious master plan, will have to carry out his mission. However, it might not happen immediately.

“He needs the team to help him take down Crawford — at least for now — so he’ll do what he can to protect them as long as it serves his interests,” executive producer Martin Gero told Entertainment Weekly.

During the Feb. 2 episode’s final moments, Crawford showed Roman’s pictures of the entire FBI team, including his sister Jane (Jaime Alexander), however this does not mean that there is yet another mole amongst their ranks.

“Crawford’s reach is wide and far,” Gero said. “Not sure if he has a mole there as much as connections.”

Not all about the episode’s end was bad news, as fans were thrilled to see Jane come around and tell her husband Kurt (Sullivan Stapleton) that despite still having trust issues after he lied about her daughter for so long, she’s willing to let love into her life and not let Roman win.

“They still need to work on trust, from both sides, but they love each other and aren’t gonna let Roman tear them apart,” Gero said.

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC