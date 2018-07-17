‘Blindspot’ Season 4: See First Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Fans are finally getting their first look at Blindspot Season 4.

On July 6, series creator and writer Martin Gero shared the first behind-the-scenes footage of the fourth season of Blindspot. While the short clip does not reveal much, it does confirm the return of Ashley Johnson’s Agent Patterson and Ennis Esmer’s Rich DotCom, who appear to be working in a lab.

The series, which follows a woman known as Jane Doe after she is found in Times Square with her memory erased and her body covered in a series of coded tattoos, was renewed for a fourth season by NBC in May, having averaged a 0.6 rating and 3.3 million viewers during its third season run.

Season 3 ended with a series of major twists and cliffhangers, including the deaths of Hank Crawford and Roman Briggs, the reveal that Jane is not pregnant, and the largest twist of them all, Jane reverting back to her Remi persona. Following the finale, Gero teased what those big twists may mean heading into the fourth season.

“We plan on starting next season between a month and three months after this moment, and so they’ll have done a lot of the groundwork to figure out how they go about getting some of these drives,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “It’ll be about a month or two, maybe three, but there will be a soft reset just to give us some time to lay some groundwork, so that we’re not coming back to just a mountain of exposition.”

He also teased what Jane reverting back to Remi will mean moving forward

“Well Jane is not the villain. Remi is definitely one of the bad guys next year. But there’s a lot of villains next year,” he said. “The thing is she can’t be honest with them, because her original intentions are still her intentions. She has none of the goodwill and good feelings towards Weller and the team that Jane was able to grow very organically as she gained consciousness again and developed the new self. This is the old Remi. This is the ruthless Remi, who now is suddenly behind enemy lines surrounded by her enemies, who thinks they’re friends.”

The series stars Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson and Luke Mitchell. The Color of Money actress Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio will be joining the cast for season four as Madeline Burke, though details regarding her recurring role are being kept “top secret.”

Season 4 of Blindspot premieres Friday, October 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.