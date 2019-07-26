‘Bless the Harts’: Ike Barinholtz Talks Dynamic With Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Jillian Bell on Emily Spivey’s New Series

FOX is bringing together five of the hottest names in comedy to take on the hilarious and heartwarming story of a “broke as a joke” southern family in its upcoming animated series, Bless the Harts, including a very “lucky” feeling Ike Barinholtz.

Talking to PopCulture.com’s Anna Rumer at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, The Mindy Project actor broke down the dynamics behind the scenes of FOX’s upcoming animated comedy, created by Saturday Night Live‘s Emily Spivey.

“We’re taking a deep dive into a very well meaning and sweet family, predominantly of women,” he said of Bless the Hart‘s premise. “You’ve got Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Jillian Bell, and you need one guy in there — that’s me.”

Playing Wayne Edwards, the longtime boyfriend of Wiig’s Jenny Hart, Barinholtz described his character as “very sweet,” but maybe “not the brightest guy.”

“He really has developed a beautiful relationship with Violet, played by Jillian Bell, it’s [Jenny’s] daughter,” he continued, “and it’s just a show about really funny people in the south.”

Being given the opportunity to work on Spivey’s new show was a dream come true, Barinholtz admitted, joking, “She could say, ‘Hey, I just wrote a show that just makes fun of your family,’ and I’d be like, ‘I’ll do it! Whatever you want, you’re such a good writer!’”

“I’d pretty much go anywhere with her,” he continued. “Then kind of seeing who else is involved, and I’m lucky to be with this group of people, and I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Working as part of such a talented comedy quartet is “ridiculous,” the Blockers actor revealed, especially when everyone is together for the table reads. “A lot of times I just sit, and I’ll forget my line, because I’m laughing so hard at Maya Rudolph, she’s doing this extended remix of one of her lines, and it’s a joy, it’s a joy.”

As the show’s September premiere draws closer, Barinholtz just can’t wait for audiences to see everything play out on their screen.

“But it’s so great, once you kind of start seeing it all come together,” he told PopCulture.com. “It’s such a long process, it takes someone to write them and animate them and re-animate them and all this stuff, so to finally see it in motion is just awesome.”

Bless the Harts premieres Sept. 29 on FOX.

Photo credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images