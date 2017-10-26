‘The Blacklist’ Kills [SPOILER] in Heartbreaking Episode

(Warning: This article contains spoilers for the newest episode of The Blacklist)

NBC has been teasing a major goodbye in tonight’s episode of The Blacklist, and they sure got one.

As the episode began, Liz saw Nik getting put into a body bag, and she immediately ran bag to Tom to grieve.

Liz’s next move was to go straight to Red. She wanted to get to the bottom of Nik’s murder, and she thought he might know how did it. Unsurprisingly, Red claims to have no knowledge of what happened.

At the end of last week’s episode, Nik was strangled to death in Pete’s house. Of course, as fans would’ve guessed, Liz has started blaming herself for the tragedy.

Now, it’s up to Liz and Tom to bury their fallen friend.

The Blacklist airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

