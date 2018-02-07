The Blacklist’ First Look: Liz Finally Meets Her Family

Liz Keen is getting closer and closer to finding out the truth behind Tom’s death during Wednesday night’s all new episode of The Blacklist.

The NBC drama is expected to reveal some big clues about the show’s mythology when Liz (Megan Boone) finally meets her grandfather, Dom (Brian Dennehy), the father of her (supposedly) late mother Katarina Rostova (Lotte Verbeek).

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In this week’s episode, Liz’s search for Tom’s killer will bring her face to face with her biological grandfather — but it’s not the family reunion one might expect,” executive producer Jon Bokenkamp said to Entertainment Weekly. “Truth is, we love Brian Dennehy and this episode gives us a chance to dive deeper into his character’s relationship with Red (James Spader), and the deeper mythology of the show.”

The promo for the episode also revealed the team will be dealing with criminals hurting children, and even burying a pregnant woman alive.

According to the episode synopsis, “when bodies are discovered in abandoned woods, Red points the Task Force toward The Invisible Hand, a group that targets those whose actions are morally reprehensible yet fully legal. Meanwhile, Red steps in to assist one of his employees, and Liz discovers a major clue about Tom’s investigation.”

This will mark the last episode before the series goes on a two-week break while NBC takes over coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, starting Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET, with the first competition in curling and ski jumping.

The Opening Ceremony is Friday, Feb. 9 at 6 a.m. ET. You can also watch the ceremony during NBC’s primetime coverage Friday at 8 p.m ET.

The final day of competition — Sunday, Feb. 25 — will include the men’s ice hockey finals as well as the Closing Ceremony, which airs at 8 a.m. ET.

The Blacklist airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.