‘The Blacklist’ Kicks off to Fiery Start

The Blacklist kicked off with a fiery scene that fans were not expecting.

A criminal was shown in an apartment, committing arson. It is not an everyday crime, though. The man is seen setting up elaborate hanging jars filled with fuel that made the blaze go even faster.

The criminal, a blacklist member known as “The Cook,” sits down and lets the blaze surround him. He sips on a beer before fleeing the scene.

The rest of the episode focuses on the hunt for the arsonist, who is a priest who has set multiple similar fires.

Blacklist viewers were not expecting such a roaring start to the show and they took to Twitter to share their reactions.

“The Blacklist is off to a fiery start,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “Well….this escalated quickly.”

Another aspect of the scene that fans keyed in on was the scene’s backing track.

The song was a cover of Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” which was tremendously fitting.

“Well, I have to admit ‘Ring of Fire’ is the only song that would do,” one viewer wrote.

The Blacklist typically airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

