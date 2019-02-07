Blac Chyna’s Mother Suggests Rob Kardashian Get Custody of Dream

Blac Chyna’s mom is siding with Rob Kardashian when it comes to her granddaughter Dream’s well-being.

Tokyo Toni recently said in an interview she believes the 2-year-old should be in Kardashian’s custody following the recent incidents involving cops at Chyna’s home and her controversial relationship with rapper, Kid Buu.

“I don’t think nothing is wrong with children going with their dad ’til their mothers get, you know, better,” Toni told TMZ. “It happens in everyday homes out here in America. It just happens.”

Chyna is also mother to 6-year-old King Cairo, whom she shares with rapper Tyga.

“I don’t know if [the Kardashians] should keep [Dream and King Cairo], but I do believe that [they should] for a little while ’til she pulls her thing together,” Toni added. “Because it’s clear — very clear, doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure it out — that something is terribly wrong.”

Toni’s comments come soon after a Jan. 20 incident at Chyna’s home, when the LAPD responded to a call over a disturbance.

The next day police returned to the house, PEOPLE writes, reportedly under suspicion of an altercation between the former reality television personality and her makeup artist.

Chyna’s attorney Lisa Bloom released a statement at the time, clarifying that the children were never in any danger during the incident.

“Chyna’s children are both healthy and doing very well,” Bloom said. “They were never in any danger and any reports to the contrary are entirely false. I remind the public that anyone who submits a knowingly false report to Child Protective Services may be subject to criminal and civil liability.”

A week later, police responded to Chyna’s suite at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Honolulu, Hawaii after a physical altercation between Chyna and her now ex-boyfriend Kid Buu.

“It was more of a ‘he said, she said’ situation. They both had complaints to the police, but in the end no one was arrested or taken to the hospital,” a source told the outlet, adding that Chyna and Kid Buu “were both intoxicated.”

In her interview with TMZ, Toni called Kid Buu “crazy”, and pointed to his criminal past. She criticized her daughter for having the man around her kids.

“You have him around my grandkids? That’s crazy,” Toni said.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Rob Kardashian and his family wish for Dream to have a stable home environment, which does not necessarily mean taking her away from her mother.

“Regardless of the issues that Rob is dealing with, it’s pretty clear that the environment that Rob and his family can offer Dream is the healthiest for her,” the source said. “Rob always wanted Dream to spend time with her mom, too. He has never wanted Chyna to be cut out of Dream’s life. But he also doesn’t want Dream to be raised by a nanny while her mom is off partying out of state.”