BJ Hogg, 'Game of Thrones' Actor Who Died at 65, Gets Wave of Tributes Online
BJ Hogg, a beloved Northern Ireland actor who appeared in episodes of Game of Thrones in 2011, died at 65. Hogg was best known for his role as Big Mervyn in the comedy long-running comedy series Give My Head Peace, which ran 73 episodes from 1998 to 2020. The actor also starred in multiple episodes of The Fall, the acclaimed crime drama series starring Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson. Fans from around the world have turned to social media to share their condolences.
Hogg was born in Lisburn Country, Northern Ireland and was a classically trained musician according to his bio on IMDb. He performed on stage around the world and began acting on television in the mid-1980s. He starred in several films in the 1990s, including The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo (1997), Resurrection Man (1998), Titanic Town (1998), The Harpist (1999) and Sunset Heights (1999). In 1998, he played Big Mervyn for the first time on Give My Head Peace and appeared in the 2006 Give My Head Peace: Christmas Special. Higgs also starred in Hunger (2008) and the Oscar-nominated short Dance, Lexie, Dance (1996).
"He was such a great man, a big personality and a terrific actor. His family must be devastated and my heart goes out to them," Hogg's agent, George Stanton, told the BBC. "He was just one of the nicest people I know, or knew - he is going to be such a loss." Stanton added that there "just weren't the words" to express his sadness.
'A fine actor, great colleague and a true friend'
"He was a fine actor, great colleague and a true friend. Our thoughts are with his wife Elish, son Nathan and daughter Abigail at this time," the Hole in the Wall Gang, the comedy team behind Give My Head Peace, said. "BJ was a great comedy talent and a much-loved character in our long-running sitcom, Give My Head Peace," BBC NI Director Peter Johnson added. "Many people will also remember his performance in the Oscar-nominated Dance, Lexie Dance. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad and difficult time."
'An absolute gentleman'
An absolute gentleman and a wonderful performer. Thoughts and prayers to your family.— DanK (@DanKel22) April 30, 2020
'We've lost a member of the family'
Everybody associated with #GiveMyHeadPeace is shocked and heartbroken by the sudden passing of our dear friend and colleague BJ Hogg. We've lost a member of the family. Thanks for all the laughs BJ. https://t.co/XSA4fofKGZ— Tim Mc Garry (@Tim_Mc_Garry) April 30, 2020
'My favorite character from Give My Head Peace'
My favourite character from give my head peace big Mervyn.... sadly missed by all the boys down at the knee breakers..... RIP. Bj Hogg— Stíofán (@RedDiesel_) April 30, 2020
'He played Big Mervyn so well'
So sad. He played Big Mervyn so well. RIP BJ Hogg.— Peter (@426785) April 30, 2020
'Very funny... RIP'
Saw him twice in stage show of Give my head Peace. Very funny . RIP— Liz (@lizcol2) April 30, 2020