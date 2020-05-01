BJ Hogg, 'Game of Thrones' Actor Who Died at 65, Gets Wave of Tributes Online

BJ Hogg, a beloved Northern Ireland actor who appeared in episodes of Game of Thrones in 2011, died at 65. Hogg was best known for his role as Big Mervyn in the comedy long-running comedy series Give My Head Peace, which ran 73 episodes from 1998 to 2020. The actor also starred in multiple episodes of The Fall, the acclaimed crime drama series starring Jamie Dornan and Gillian Anderson. Fans from around the world have turned to social media to share their condolences.

Hogg was born in Lisburn Country, Northern Ireland and was a classically trained musician according to his bio on IMDb. He performed on stage around the world and began acting on television in the mid-1980s. He starred in several films in the 1990s, including The Second Jungle Book: Mowgli & Baloo (1997), Resurrection Man (1998), Titanic Town (1998), The Harpist (1999) and Sunset Heights (1999). In 1998, he played Big Mervyn for the first time on Give My Head Peace and appeared in the 2006 Give My Head Peace: Christmas Special. Higgs also starred in Hunger (2008) and the Oscar-nominated short Dance, Lexie, Dance (1996).

"He was such a great man, a big personality and a terrific actor. His family must be devastated and my heart goes out to them," Hogg's agent, George Stanton, told the BBC. "He was just one of the nicest people I know, or knew - he is going to be such a loss." Stanton added that there "just weren't the words" to express his sadness.